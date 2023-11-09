Instone Real Estate Group Maintains Strong Performance Amid Challenges, Confirms 2023 Outlook

Instone Real Estate Group SE reported adjusted revenues of EUR 433.3 million in the first three quarters of 2023, which is nearly the same as the previous year's figure.

The company maintained a high adjusted gross profit margin of 25.5 percent.

Sales amounted to EUR 91.3 million, significantly lower than the previous year due to the current market situation.

Adjusted earnings after tax increased to EUR 37.1 million, primarily due to cost savings and higher at-equity result.

The company's positive operating cash flow contributed to further strengthening of the balance sheet.

Instone reiterated its outlook for 2023, expecting adjusted revenues of EUR 600 to 700 million and adjusted earnings after tax of EUR 40 to 50 million.

