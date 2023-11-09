HENSOLDT Soars with Significant Q3 2023 Revenue Growth in Core Business

HENSOLDT AG reports significant revenue growth in core business in Q3 2023, with revenue reaching EUR 1,136 million, a 15.0% increase in core business

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 19.6% to EUR 151 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 13.3%

The company reported a robust order intake of EUR 1,281 million and a backlog of EUR 5,472 million

The growth was driven by orders for TRML-4D radars and for equipping the PUMA and Leopard 2 platforms

HENSOLDT confirms its guidance for the 2023 financial year, expecting moderate organic revenue growth to around EUR 1,850 million

The company is a leading company in the European defence industry, developing sensor solutions for defence and security applications.

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M 2023, at HENSOLDT is on 09.11.2023.The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 28,21and was up +0,07compared with the previous day.22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,18this corresponds to a minus of -0,11since publication.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.409,54(-0,11).