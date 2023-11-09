HENSOLDT Soars with Significant Q3 2023 Revenue Growth in Core Business
HENSOLDT AG, a leading European defence industry player, has announced a robust 15% revenue growth in its core business for Q3 2023, with revenues touching EUR 1,136 million. This growth is primarily driven by orders for TRML-4D radars and equipment for PUMA and Leopard 2 platforms.
- HENSOLDT AG reports significant revenue growth in core business in Q3 2023, with revenue reaching EUR 1,136 million, a 15.0% increase in core business
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by 19.6% to EUR 151 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 13.3%
- The company reported a robust order intake of EUR 1,281 million and a backlog of EUR 5,472 million
- The growth was driven by orders for TRML-4D radars and for equipping the PUMA and Leopard 2 platforms
- HENSOLDT confirms its guidance for the 2023 financial year, expecting moderate organic revenue growth to around EUR 1,850 million
- The company is a leading company in the European defence industry, developing sensor solutions for defence and security applications.
