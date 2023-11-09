Hapag-Lloyd Earnings Plunge in First Three Quarters of 2023

Hapag-Lloyd reported a decrease in earnings for the first nine months of 2023, with a Group EBITDA of USD 4.5 billion and a Group EBIT of USD 3.0 billion.

Freight rates declined further in the third quarter, however, transport volume increased during the same period.

The company's business activities have been split into Liner Shipping and Terminal & Infrastructure segments.

The EBITDA in the Liner Shipping segment decreased to USD 4.5 billion, and revenues decreased to USD 15.2 billion, primarily due to a lower average freight rate.

In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, an EBITDA of USD 38 million and an EBIT of USD 29 million were achieved in the first nine months of 2023.

For the full year 2023, Hapag-Lloyd expects EBITDA to be in the range of USD 4.5 to 5.5 billion and EBIT to be in the range of USD 2.4 to 3.4 billion.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 117,05 and was down -0,97 compared with the previous day. 21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 115,60 this corresponds to a minus of -1,24 since publication.