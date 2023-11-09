SAF-HOLLAND Soars in 2023: Strong Performance, Cash Flow Surge, and Reduced Leverage
SAF-HOLLAND SE has seen a notable surge in its operating performance and cash flow, alongside a significant decrease in leverage ratio in the initial nine months of 2023.
- SAF-HOLLAND SE reported a significant increase in operating performance, operating free cash flow, and a clear reduction in leverage ratio in the first nine months of 2023.
- Group sales increased by 35.2% to EUR 1,589.0 million and the share of aftermarket business rose to 30.8% (previous year: 27.3%).
- Adjusted EBIT improved by 65.6% to EUR 152.8 million in the first nine months, and the adjusted EBIT margin increased to 9.6% (previous year: 7.8%).
- Earnings per share grew by 31.7% to EUR 1.37 (previous year: EUR 1.04) and adjusted earnings per share increased by 49.3% to EUR 2.06 (previous year: EUR 1.38).
- Operating free cash flow improved to EUR 101.6 million (previous year: EUR 57.5 million) and the leverage ratio reduced to 2.1x in the first nine months.
- The company increased its outlook for full-year 2023 again on October 18, 2023, expecting Group sales of around EUR 2.1 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 9.5%.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 09.11.2023.
The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 12,845EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,120EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,14 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.715,59PKT (-0,02 %).
+2,65 %
+0,71 %
+6,20 %
-2,32 %
+52,78 %
+66,17 %
-2,58 %
+24,48 %
-52,95 %
ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00
