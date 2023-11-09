Fielmann Group: Price Leader's Double-Digit Growth Continues Unabated
Defying a dip in consumer confidence, Fielmann Group sustains robust double-digit growth in Q3/2023, with sales soaring by 13.8% from the previous year. The company's cost leadership strategy has spurred a positive EBITDA development, while its new Eye Health Services are making waves in Germany and Switzerland.
- Fielmann Group continues double-digit growth with sales growth of +13.8% over the previous year in Q3/2023, despite declining consumer confidence
- The company's cost leadership leads to positive EBITDA development (+26.6% over first 9 months of the previous year)
- Fielmann Group launches new Eye Health Services in over 100 stores across Germany and Switzerland
- In Q3/2023, external sales increased by 12.2% to €602 million and consolidated sales grew by 13.8% to around €526 million
- In the first nine months of 2023, the company's external sales rose by +13.1% to €1.73 billion, while consolidated sales increased by +13.6% to €1.50 billion
- The company confirms its optimistic outlook for FY2023, expecting external sales of about €2.3 billion, consolidated sales of approximately €2.0 billion, and EBITDA of about €400 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Fielmann is on 09.11.2023.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 40,59EUR and was up +1,91 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.726,98PKT (+0,09 %).
+3,57 %
+1,05 %
-3,01 %
-9,46 %
+19,52 %
-41,56 %
-28,17 %
-2,07 %
+3,44 %
ISIN:DE0005772206WKN:577220
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
Wertpapier
