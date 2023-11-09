Fielmann Group: Price Leader's Double-Digit Growth Continues Unabated

Fielmann Group continues double-digit growth with sales growth of +13.8% over the previous year in Q3/2023, despite declining consumer confidence

The company's cost leadership leads to positive EBITDA development (+26.6% over first 9 months of the previous year)

Fielmann Group launches new Eye Health Services in over 100 stores across Germany and Switzerland

In Q3/2023, external sales increased by 12.2% to €602 million and consolidated sales grew by 13.8% to around €526 million

In the first nine months of 2023, the company's external sales rose by +13.1% to €1.73 billion, while consolidated sales increased by +13.6% to €1.50 billion

The company confirms its optimistic outlook for FY2023, expecting external sales of about €2.3 billion, consolidated sales of approximately €2.0 billion, and EBITDA of about €400 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Fielmann is on 09.11.2023.