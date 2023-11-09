SUESS MicroTec Hits Record Bonders Orders, Faces Shipping Delays to China in Q3

SUSS MicroTec received record orders for bonders in the third quarter of 2023, with order intake increasing to EUR 103.0 million.

The company's MicroOptics division has been classified as a discontinued operation and is set to be sold to Focuslight Technologies in the first quarter of 2024.

The order backlog for continuing operations has grown to EUR 414.7 million, providing a basis for further targeted growth.

Sales momentum was slowed by delays in shipments to China, limiting the increase in sales from continuing operations in the third quarter to +12.9%.

The full-year forecast for 2023 is likely not achievable and was revised on October 25, with the sales forecast now set at between EUR 280 million and EUR 320 million.

Despite shipment delays and an unfavorable product mix impacting gross profit and EBIT margin, EBIT from continuing operations increased by EUR 4.0 million or 45.5% to EUR 12.8 million in the first nine months of 2023.

The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at SUESS MicroTec is on 09.11.2023.