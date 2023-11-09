SUESS MicroTec Hits Record Bonders Orders, Faces Shipping Delays to China in Q3
In Q3 2023, SUSS MicroTec saw a record-breaking surge in orders for bonders, with an intake of EUR 103.0 million. Despite facing shipment delays to China, the company managed to increase its sales by 12.9%.
- SUSS MicroTec received record orders for bonders in the third quarter of 2023, with order intake increasing to EUR 103.0 million.
- The company's MicroOptics division has been classified as a discontinued operation and is set to be sold to Focuslight Technologies in the first quarter of 2024.
- The order backlog for continuing operations has grown to EUR 414.7 million, providing a basis for further targeted growth.
- Sales momentum was slowed by delays in shipments to China, limiting the increase in sales from continuing operations in the third quarter to +12.9%.
- The full-year forecast for 2023 is likely not achievable and was revised on October 25, with the sales forecast now set at between EUR 280 million and EUR 320 million.
- Despite shipment delays and an unfavorable product mix impacting gross profit and EBIT margin, EBIT from continuing operations increased by EUR 4.0 million or 45.5% to EUR 12.8 million in the first nine months of 2023.
The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at SUESS MicroTec is on 09.11.2023.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 20,110EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,44 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.726,93PKT (+0,09 %).
+0,15 %
+16,69 %
-6,38 %
-7,88 %
+54,36 %
+18,12 %
+95,10 %
+194,70 %
-17,47 %
ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 29 | 0 |