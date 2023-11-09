MLP SE Shatters Records with Unprecedented 9M Total Revenue

MLP SE reported a record total revenue of EUR 684.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, up from EUR 674.7 million in the same period in 2022.

Q3 total revenue also increased to EUR 209.7 million, compared to EUR 202.1 million in Q3 2022.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first nine months were EUR 45.2 million, down from EUR 52.2 million in 9M 2022, due to factors such as a new trainee programme and inflation-based cost increases.

MLP confirmed its forecast for 2023, expecting an EBIT of EUR 75 to 85 million in a challenging environment.

The company reaffirmed its mid-term planning to the end of 2025, aiming for an EBIT of EUR 100 to 110 million with sales revenue of more than EUR 1.1 billion.

Despite challenging market conditions, MLP saw strong growth in its interest rate business, non-life insurance, old-age provision and health insurance, while revenue from loans and mortgages and real estate were down significantly after nine months.

The next important date, Publication of the business results for the first nine months and the 3rd quarter of 2023, at MLP is on 09.11.2023.The price of MLP at the time of the news was 4,8275and did not change compared to the previous day.12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,8550this corresponds to a plus of +0,57since publication.