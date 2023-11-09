Westwing Triumphs with Fourth Consecutive Profitable Quarter, Signaling Strong Growth

Westwing Group SE has returned to growth with its fourth profitable quarter in a row.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in Q3 2023 increased by 5% year-over-year to EUR 107 million.

Westwing reported an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3% and an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.4 million in Q3 2023.

The share of the Westwing Collection increased by 4 percentage points year-over-year to an all-time high of 48% of Group GMV in Q3 2023.

Westwing launched the brand awareness campaign "Live Beautiful" in Germany as part of its brand refresh.

Top-line growth is expected to continue in Q4 2023, and the Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2023 has been raised.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 8,3800and was up +0,12compared with the previous day.10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,5300this corresponds to a plus of +1,79since publication.