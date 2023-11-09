Westwing Triumphs with Fourth Consecutive Profitable Quarter, Signaling Strong Growth
Experiencing a resurgence, Westwing Group SE has posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter, with a notable increase in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in Q3 2023.
- Westwing Group SE has returned to growth with its fourth profitable quarter in a row.
- Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in Q3 2023 increased by 5% year-over-year to EUR 107 million.
- Westwing reported an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3% and an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.4 million in Q3 2023.
- The share of the Westwing Collection increased by 4 percentage points year-over-year to an all-time high of 48% of Group GMV in Q3 2023.
- Westwing launched the brand awareness campaign "Live Beautiful" in Germany as part of its brand refresh.
- Top-line growth is expected to continue in Q4 2023, and the Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2023 has been raised.
