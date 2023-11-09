VERBIO BioEnergie: Q1 2023/24 Predictions Affirmed - What's Next?

VERBIO AG confirmed its Q1 2023/24 forecast, generating sales revenues of EUR 488.1 million and an EBITDA of EUR 48.8 million.

The company set new production records for Bioethanol and Biodiesel, highlighting its focus on operational excellence.

VERBIO invested EUR 44.7 million in property, plant, and equipment in the first quarter, primarily in US plants and the expansion of plants and the filling station network in Germany.

Net cash at the end of September 2023 totalled EUR 10.1 million and the equity ratio was 72.6 percent.

The Biodiesel segment saw a positive turnaround, driven by increasing prices of biodiesel in Europe and lower procurement prices for raw materials compared to the previous quarter.

The company confirmed its full-year earnings (EBITDA) forecast in the range of EUR 200 million to EUR 250 million, based on current prices for goods sold and raw materials.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2023 (Q1 2023/2024), at verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie is on 09.11.2023.