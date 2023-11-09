CANCOM SE Thrives Amid Economic Challenges Through Successful Acquisition Strategy

CANCOM Group experienced significant growth in Q3 2023 despite a challenging economic environment, with group sales growing by 26.2% to €415.8 million.

Cash flow from operating activities in Q3 was significantly above the prior year's level, at €+69.9 million.

Revenue from services rose to €365.1 million in the first three quarters of 2023.

The company's EBITDA margin after nine months was 7.2%, with EBITDA of €76.6 million.

The acquisition of K-Businesscom is expected to strengthen the CANCOM Group in the long term.

The company's 2023 forecast predicts revenue of €1,520 to €1,580 million, gross profit of €560 to €610 million, and EBITDA of €116 to €126 million.

