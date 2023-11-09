CANCOM SE Thrives Amid Economic Challenges Through Successful Acquisition Strategy
In the face of economic adversity, CANCOM Group has demonstrated impressive resilience in Q3 2023, achieving substantial growth across various financial metrics, including a 26.2% surge in group sales.
- CANCOM Group experienced significant growth in Q3 2023 despite a challenging economic environment, with group sales growing by 26.2% to €415.8 million.
- Cash flow from operating activities in Q3 was significantly above the prior year's level, at €+69.9 million.
- Revenue from services rose to €365.1 million in the first three quarters of 2023.
- The company's EBITDA margin after nine months was 7.2%, with EBITDA of €76.6 million.
- The acquisition of K-Businesscom is expected to strengthen the CANCOM Group in the long term.
- The company's 2023 forecast predicts revenue of €1,520 to €1,580 million, gross profit of €560 to €610 million, and EBITDA of €116 to €126 million.
The next important date, Interim Report as of September 30, 2023, at CANCOM SE is on 09.11.2023.
The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 24,870EUR and was up +1,18 % compared with the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,920EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.733,50PKT (+0,14 %).
+7,40 %
+4,52 %
-1,73 %
+2,55 %
-9,66 %
-36,68 %
-30,93 %
+76,68 %
+743,99 %
ISIN:DE0005419105WKN:541910
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
