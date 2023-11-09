OHB SE Reveals Exciting Insights in 9-Month Interim Report 2023

The price of OHB at the time of the news was 41,95and was up +0,60compared with the previous day.

In a record-breaking financial update, OHB SE has announced its highest ever total revenues for the first three quarters of 2023, with a 6% year-on-year increase to EUR 737 million. However, profitability figures have seen a dip, amidst uncertainties in achieving forecasted full-year figures.

