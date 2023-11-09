OHB SE Reveals Exciting Insights in 9-Month Interim Report 2023
In a record-breaking financial update, OHB SE has announced its highest ever total revenues for the first three quarters of 2023, with a 6% year-on-year increase to EUR 737 million. However, profitability figures have seen a dip, amidst uncertainties in achieving forecasted full-year figures.
- OHB SE reports total revenues of EUR 737 million for the first nine months of 2023, marking an all-time high and a 6% increase from the previous year.
- Profitability figures EBITDA and EBIT reach EUR 64 million and EUR 37 million respectively, showing a decrease from the previous year.
- The offer phase of the tender offer for OHB shares has been successfully completed, with KKR and the Fuchs family set to hold around 94% of all OHB shares after the transaction.
- The Group's firm order backlog stood at EUR 1,742 million after nine months of fiscal year 2023, down from EUR 1,859 million in the previous year.
- The Management Board expects the OHB Group's consolidated total revenues to amount to EUR 1,176 million in 2023, with EBITDA and EBIT reaching EUR 109 million and EUR 70 million, respectively.
- There are uncertainties regarding the achievement of the forecasted full-year figures for EBITDA and EBIT due to various effects such as delayed order intake, inflation-related cost increases, and transaction costs.
