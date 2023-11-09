Syngenta Group Unveils 9-Month 2023 Performance Results in Latest Media Release
Syngenta Group has disclosed its financial performance for the first nine months of 2023, revealing a 6% drop in sales to $24.3 billion and a 22% decrease in EBITDA to $3.5 billion, compared to the same period in 2022.
- Syngenta Group reported 9M 2023 sales of $24.3 billion, down 6% year-on-year, and EBITDA of $3.5 billion, down 22% compared to 2022.
- Q3 2023 sales were $6.8 billion, down 13% from the previous year, and EBITDA was $0.3 billion, down 68% from the prior year.
- Sales were impacted by industry-wide channel destocking and high working capital costs for customers due to sustained higher interest rates.
- Syngenta Group China grew by 9% in the first nine months of 2023, with total sales of $7.7 billion.
- The Seeds business grew 3% to $3.3 billion sales in the first nine of months of 2023.
- Syngenta Group's EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2023 was 14.6%, which is lower than the record high EBITDA during the same period last year.
