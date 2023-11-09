Secunet Security Networks AG: Impressive Revenue Surge in First 9 Months, Despite Lower Results
Secunet Security Networks AG has seen a robust surge in revenue in the first three quarters of 2023, reporting a 12% year-on-year growth, with notable gains in both domestic and international markets.
- secunet Security Networks AG reported strong revenue growth in the first nine months of 2023, with revenue increasing to 239.0 million euros, a 12 percent growth compared to the previous year.
- The company recorded a revenue of 87.6 million euros in the third quarter alone, marking a 13 percent increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- Revenue growth was seen in both the German and international markets, with revenue in Germany rising to 217.1 million euros and international market revenue reaching 21.9 million euros.
- Despite the revenue growth, the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to 9.7 million euros, below the previous year's value of 23.9 million euros, due to increased costs from the implementation of forward-looking projects and investments.
- The order backlog in the entire group reached a high level as of 30 September 2023, with total fixed orders amounting to 197.0 million euros, a 17 percent increase compared to the previous year.
- The company expects the revenue for the fiscal year 2023 to be at least 375 million euros, with the EBIT anticipated to be around 42 million euros.
