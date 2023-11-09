Secunet Security Networks AG: Impressive Revenue Surge in First 9 Months, Despite Lower Results

The next important date, Group quarterly report as of September 30, 2023., at Secunet Security Networks is on 09.11.2023.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.725,76(+0,08).

Secunet Security Networks AG has seen a robust surge in revenue in the first three quarters of 2023, reporting a 12% year-on-year growth, with notable gains in both domestic and international markets.

