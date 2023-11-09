FRIWO Struggles with Europe's Falling Demand, Anticipates Positive Shift in 2024
Facing a slump in demand across Europe, charger and e-drive solutions manufacturer, FRIWO AG, has seen a drop in turnover and earnings, influenced by costs of an Indian joint venture and currency fluctuations.
- FRIWO AG, a manufacturer of chargers and e-drive solutions, continues to face declining demand in Europe, with nine-month turnover falling to 89.5 million euros and EBIT at -2.3 million euros.
- The company's earnings have been impacted by start-up costs for an Indian joint venture and negative currency effects.
- FRIWO has revised its full-year outlook for 2023, expecting a group revenue of around 110 million euros and an EBIT loss in the mid single-digit million euro range.
- Despite the current downturn, FRIWO expects positive momentum for 2024 due to a predicted market recovery in Europe and substantial earnings contributions from its e-mobility joint venture in India.
- The company has adjusted its workforce in response to market weakness, reducing the number of employees from 2,501 at the end of 2022 to 1,860 by 30 September 2023.
- FRIWO's Executive Board is confident of a return to growth in 2024, driven primarily by earnings from the e-mobility joint venture in India and the new US business set up in 2023.
