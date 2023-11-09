Rhoen-Klinikum AG Boosts Consolidated Profit and Revenue, A Rising Star in Stocks
In the first three quarters of 2023, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reported a significant rise in consolidated profit and revenues, despite a slight dip in EBITDA and a disproportionate increase in materials and consumables used.
- RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG increased consolidated profit and revenues in the first nine months of 2023.
- Revenues increased by 21.7 million euros to 1,089.0 million euros.
- Consolidated profit improved by 33.7% to 23.8 million euros.
- EBITDA was down 4.1% compared to the previous year.
- The increase in materials and consumables used was disproportionate to the rise in revenues.
- A total of 664,594 patients were treated in the hospitals and medical care centers, a 3.6% increase compared to the previous year.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 09.11.2023.
The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 11,250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
