Rhoen-Klinikum AG Boosts Consolidated Profit and Revenue, A Rising Star in Stocks

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 09.11.2023.The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 11,250and did not change compared to the previous day.

In the first three quarters of 2023, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reported a significant rise in consolidated profit and revenues, despite a slight dip in EBITDA and a disproportionate increase in materials and consumables used.

