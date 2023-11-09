Allane Mobility Group Reports Strong Retail Leasing Growth in First Nine Months

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Allane is on 09.11.2023.The price of Allane at the time of the news was 11,900and was up +0,42compared with the previous day.

Allane Mobility Group has seen a promising business trajectory in the first three quarters of 2023, particularly in Retail Leasing, with a revenue surge of 1.2% to €561.2 million.

