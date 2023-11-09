Allane Mobility Group Reports Strong Retail Leasing Growth in First Nine Months
Allane Mobility Group has seen a promising business trajectory in the first three quarters of 2023, particularly in Retail Leasing, with a revenue surge of 1.2% to €561.2 million.
- Allane Mobility Group reports positive business development in the first nine months of 2023, with strong new business in Retail Leasing.
- Consolidated revenue increased by 1.2% to EUR 561.2 million and the group contract portfolio increased by 4.7%.
- The company's earnings before taxes (EBT) slightly decreased due to higher financing costs.
- The positive development is primarily due to the successful cooperation with Hyundai Motor Deutschland and the roll-out of the new dealer portal "Allease."
- Allane Mobility Group confirms its forecast for the 2023 financial year, expecting a group contract portfolio in a range of 120,000 to 150,000 contracts and a consolidated operating revenue between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million.
- The largest shareholder of Allane SE is Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., with around 92 percent.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Allane is on 09.11.2023.
The price of Allane at the time of the news was 11,900EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A0DPRE6WKN:A0DPRE
