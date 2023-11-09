The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 542,00and was down -3,04compared with the previous day.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA has delivered a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with significant growth in order intake and sales revenue, despite economic headwinds.

KSB Vz. Soars: KSB SE & Co. KGaA Reports Stellar Performance in First Three Quarters

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer