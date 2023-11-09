    checkAd

    KSB Vz. Soars: KSB SE & Co. KGaA Reports Stellar Performance in First Three Quarters

    KSB SE & Co. KGaA has delivered a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with significant growth in order intake and sales revenue, despite economic headwinds.

    • KSB SE & Co. KGaA reported a satisfactory performance in the first three quarters of 2023
    • The company's order intake increased by 3.6% compared to the previous year, reaching €2,329.0 million
    • Sales revenue also increased by 15.9% year-on-year, amounting to €2,113.8 million
    • The spare parts and project businesses were the main drivers of this growth
    • Despite economic uncertainties and a slowdown in the standard business, KSB expects to achieve profitability at the upper end of their target range
    • The company is preparing for a challenging year in 2024.

