HPW Metallwerk Boosts PEEK Wire Production, Meeting Electromobility Demand Surge
In response to the surging demand in the electromobility sector, HPW Metallwerk is set to significantly ramp up its production of PEEK high-performance wires, expanding its operations in Austria and North America.
- HPW Metallwerk is significantly expanding its production of PEEK high-performance wires in response to high demand in the electromobility sector.
- Production capacities in Leonding, Austria will be significantly increased, and additional production will be established in North America from 2026.
- The market demand for PEEK-insulated wires is increasing, and HPW has received a major order from an international OEM.
- PEEK wires offer higher performance, longer service life, and faster charging performance for electric vehicles.
- PEEK-insulated wires are primarily used in 800 volt applications, such as electric buses and lorries, and offer better thermal and electrical properties compared to conventional enamelled wires.
- The demand for PEEK-insulated wires is driven by the increasing popularity of electric vehicles with system voltages of 800 volts and above, and the expected rise in new registrations of electric lorries.
