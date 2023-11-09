    checkAd

    BayWa Delivers Predicted Q3 Performance, Reaffirms 2023 Full-Year Guidance

    Amid challenging market conditions, BayWa Group remains confident in its 2023 full-year guidance, targeting an EBIT between €320-€370 million. The first three quarters have already seen robust operating earnings, despite a dip in revenues.

    • BayWa Group confirms its full-year guidance for 2023, with an EBIT target of between €320 million and €370 million.
    • Despite difficult market conditions, BayWa achieved strong operating earnings of €214.6 million in the first nine months of the financial year.
    • Revenues for the reporting period were €18.2 billion, down from €20.1 billion in the previous year.
    • The Renewable Energies Segment experienced a decline in performance in the third quarter, but expects a rise in earnings in the final quarter due to project sales.
    • The Cefetra Group Segment achieved above-average earnings, particularly in the specialities business.
    • The Building Materials Segment has been impacted by the slump in the construction industry, leading to a cost-cutting program to stabilize business.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at BayWa is on 09.11.2023.
    The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 31,38EUR and was down -2,18 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.800,95PKT (+0,67 %).

    BayWa

    -2,18 %
    +0,78 %
    +0,16 %
    -4,74 %
    -29,86 %
    +16,79 %
    +23,28 %
    -18,65 %
    +350,98 %
