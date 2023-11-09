BayWa Delivers Predicted Q3 Performance, Reaffirms 2023 Full-Year Guidance

BayWa Group confirms its full-year guidance for 2023, with an EBIT target of between €320 million and €370 million.

Despite difficult market conditions, BayWa achieved strong operating earnings of €214.6 million in the first nine months of the financial year.

Revenues for the reporting period were €18.2 billion, down from €20.1 billion in the previous year.

The Renewable Energies Segment experienced a decline in performance in the third quarter, but expects a rise in earnings in the final quarter due to project sales.

The Cefetra Group Segment achieved above-average earnings, particularly in the specialities business.

The Building Materials Segment has been impacted by the slump in the construction industry, leading to a cost-cutting program to stabilize business.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 31,38 and was down -2,18 compared with the previous day. At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.800,95 (+0,67).