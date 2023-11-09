Revolutionizing Business: New Leadership Takes Charge of Corporate Communications & Marketing
Lizette Ruiz Guevara, a seasoned professional with a rich background in sales, corporate communications, and marketing, has been named the leader of SURTECO Group's newly formed Corporate Communications and Marketing department, effective from November 2, 2023.
- She will report to Wolfgang Moyses, CEO of the SURTECO Group, and will be part of the senior management team.
- Ruiz Guevara has extensive international experience in sales, corporate communications, and marketing.
- She previously worked for the KraussMaffei Group, Continental AG, Roche Pharma, Mercedes-Benz AG, and Messe Frankfurt in various business, marketing, and communications roles.
- SURTECO GROUP SE is a mid-sized holding company with international operations, specializing in surface technology.
- The company operates at 26 locations worldwide, employs approximately 3,800 people, and in 2022, achieved an annual turnover of €748 million and an EBIT of €40 million.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, at SURTECO GROUP is on 29.11.2023.
