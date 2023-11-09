Delticom Q3 Report: Operating EBITDA Skyrockets by 43.0%

Delticom AG, Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, reports a 43.0% increase in operating EBITDA for Q3 2023.

Gross merchandise value for 9M 2023 amounted to € 361.1 million, down from € 390.9 million in 9M 2022.

Revenues for 9M 2023 totalled € 295.4 million, a decrease from € 338.3 million in 9M 2022.

Net income for 9M 2023 was four times higher at € 1.3 million, compared to € 0.3 million in 9M 2022.

The company confirms its full-year guidance, with a forecast for operating EBITDA for the full year of between € 14 million and € 18.9 million.

Delticom AG operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving around 19 million customers.

The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,0700 and was up +6,84 compared with the previous day.