    Delticom Q3 Report: Operating EBITDA Skyrockets by 43.0%

    Delticom AG, Europe's premier online tyre and wheel retailer, has announced a significant 43.0% surge in Q3 2023 operating EBITDA, despite a slight dip in gross merchandise value and revenues.

    • Delticom AG, Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, reports a 43.0% increase in operating EBITDA for Q3 2023.
    • Gross merchandise value for 9M 2023 amounted to € 361.1 million, down from € 390.9 million in 9M 2022.
    • Revenues for 9M 2023 totalled € 295.4 million, a decrease from € 338.3 million in 9M 2022.
    • Net income for 9M 2023 was four times higher at € 1.3 million, compared to € 0.3 million in 9M 2022.
    • The company confirms its full-year guidance, with a forecast for operating EBITDA for the full year of between € 14 million and € 18.9 million.
    • Delticom AG operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving around 19 million customers.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Delticom is on 09.11.2023.
    The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,0700EUR and was up +6,84 % compared with the previous day.

