    Brockhaus Technologies Soars: 9M 2023 Revenue Hits €143M, EBITDA at €54M - Full Year Outlook Promising

    Brockhaus Technologies AG has seen a robust surge in its financial performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with revenues and adjusted EBITDA showing a remarkable growth of 31% and 33% respectively.

    • Brockhaus Technologies AG has experienced a strong increase in revenue to €143 million (+31%) and adjusted EBITDA to €54 million (38% margin) in the first nine months of 2023.
    • This represents organic growth of +31% compared to the same period in the previous year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased by +33% to €54 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%.
    • Adjusted EBIT also increased by +33% to €51 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 36%.
    • The acquisition of two external sales agencies in the Financial Technologies segment in H1 2023 has had a positive effect on earnings, resulting in an adjusted pro forma EBITDA of €55 million (39% margin) and an adjusted pro forma EBIT of €52 million (36% margin) in the group.
    • Based on this positive development, Brockhaus Technologies is expected to reach the upper end of the forecast range for revenue (€165 - 175 million) for the full year with an unchanged adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.

    The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 21,250EUR and was up +2,66 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,18 % since publication.

