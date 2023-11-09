Brockhaus Technologies Soars: 9M 2023 Revenue Hits €143M, EBITDA at €54M - Full Year Outlook Promising
Brockhaus Technologies AG has seen a robust surge in its financial performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with revenues and adjusted EBITDA showing a remarkable growth of 31% and 33% respectively.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG has experienced a strong increase in revenue to €143 million (+31%) and adjusted EBITDA to €54 million (38% margin) in the first nine months of 2023.
- This represents organic growth of +31% compared to the same period in the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by +33% to €54 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%.
- Adjusted EBIT also increased by +33% to €51 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 36%.
- The acquisition of two external sales agencies in the Financial Technologies segment in H1 2023 has had a positive effect on earnings, resulting in an adjusted pro forma EBITDA of €55 million (39% margin) and an adjusted pro forma EBIT of €52 million (36% margin) in the group.
- Based on this positive development, Brockhaus Technologies is expected to reach the upper end of the forecast range for revenue (€165 - 175 million) for the full year with an unchanged adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 21,250EUR and was up +2,66 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,18 % since publication.
+3,14 %
+0,99 %
-2,63 %
-6,21 %
+26,32 %
-33,22 %
-37,21 %
ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 61 | 0 |