INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 PLC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 3 3/8% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

London (ots/PRNewswire) - INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc (the " Offeror "), a

company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, announces today the

results of the tender offer that the Offeror commenced on October 30, 2023, for

any and all of its outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 33/8% Senior Secured Notes due

2026 (the " Securities "), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by INEOS Quattro

Holdings Limited (" IQHL "), a company incorporated under the laws of England

and Wales, and certain of its subsidiaries for cash (the " Offer "). The terms

and conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated October

30, 2023 (the " Offer to Purchase "). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in

this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to

Purchase.



The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on

November 8, 2023. The aggregate principal amount of Securities validly tendered

and not withdrawn by the Expiration Deadline was U.S.$353,821,000, as well as

U.S.$ 406,000 tendered using Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, which remain

subject to Holders' performance of the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.



