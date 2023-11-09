INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 PLC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 3 3/8% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026
London (ots/PRNewswire) - INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc (the " Offeror "), a
company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, announces today the
results of the tender offer that the Offeror commenced on October 30, 2023, for
any and all of its outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 33/8% Senior Secured Notes due
2026 (the " Securities "), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by INEOS Quattro
Holdings Limited (" IQHL "), a company incorporated under the laws of England
and Wales, and certain of its subsidiaries for cash (the " Offer "). The terms
and conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated October
30, 2023 (the " Offer to Purchase "). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in
this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to
Purchase.
The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on
November 8, 2023. The aggregate principal amount of Securities validly tendered
and not withdrawn by the Expiration Deadline was U.S.$353,821,000, as well as
U.S.$ 406,000 tendered using Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, which remain
subject to Holders' performance of the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.
company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, announces today the
results of the tender offer that the Offeror commenced on October 30, 2023, for
any and all of its outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 33/8% Senior Secured Notes due
2026 (the " Securities "), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by INEOS Quattro
Holdings Limited (" IQHL "), a company incorporated under the laws of England
and Wales, and certain of its subsidiaries for cash (the " Offer "). The terms
and conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated October
30, 2023 (the " Offer to Purchase "). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in
this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to
Purchase.
The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on
November 8, 2023. The aggregate principal amount of Securities validly tendered
and not withdrawn by the Expiration Deadline was U.S.$353,821,000, as well as
U.S.$ 406,000 tendered using Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, which remain
subject to Holders' performance of the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the results of
the Offer.
Title of ISIN CUSIP Principal Maturit Purchase Aggregate
Security Amount y Date Price per Principal
Outstanding U.S.$1,00 Amount
0
Accepted for
Purchase
33/8% US45674GAA22 45674G U.S.$500,000,00 January U.S.$950 U.S.$353,821,00
Senior / AA2 / 0 15, 0
2026
Secured USG4772GAA34 G4772G (1) (2)
Notes AA3
due
2026
(1) Excluding U.S.$406,000 principal amount of Securities tendered using
Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, which remain subject to Holders' performance of
the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.
(2) Certain of the Offeror's ultimate shareholders and entities controlled by
one or more of them (the " Permitted Holders "), participated in the Offer. The
Offeror has accepted for purchase Securities in an aggregate principal amount of
U.S.$24,000,000 from the Permitted Holders.
The Offer
In addition to the payment of the Purchase Price, each Holder whose Securities
are validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn) (including those
validly tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) and
accepted for purchase will also be paid Accrued Interest equal to interest
accrued and unpaid on the Securities from (and including) the immediately
preceding interest payment date for the Securities to (but excluding) the
Settlement Date.
Accrued Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date.
the Offer.
Title of ISIN CUSIP Principal Maturit Purchase Aggregate
Security Amount y Date Price per Principal
Outstanding U.S.$1,00 Amount
0
Accepted for
Purchase
33/8% US45674GAA22 45674G U.S.$500,000,00 January U.S.$950 U.S.$353,821,00
Senior / AA2 / 0 15, 0
2026
Secured USG4772GAA34 G4772G (1) (2)
Notes AA3
due
2026
(1) Excluding U.S.$406,000 principal amount of Securities tendered using
Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, which remain subject to Holders' performance of
the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.
(2) Certain of the Offeror's ultimate shareholders and entities controlled by
one or more of them (the " Permitted Holders "), participated in the Offer. The
Offeror has accepted for purchase Securities in an aggregate principal amount of
U.S.$24,000,000 from the Permitted Holders.
The Offer
In addition to the payment of the Purchase Price, each Holder whose Securities
are validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn) (including those
validly tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) and
accepted for purchase will also be paid Accrued Interest equal to interest
accrued and unpaid on the Securities from (and including) the immediately
preceding interest payment date for the Securities to (but excluding) the
Settlement Date.
Accrued Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 61 | 0 |