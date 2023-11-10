Allianz Boosts Revenues to €36.5B, Upholds Full-Year Forecast
Despite facing the wrath of natural disasters, Allianz SE reported a 4.5% surge in total business volume to 36.5 billion euros in Q3 2023, although operating profit took a 14.6% hit.
- Allianz SE's total business volume increased by 4.5% to 36.5 billion euros in Q3 2023, but operating profit decreased by 14.6% to 3.5 billion euros due to the impact of natural catastrophes on the Property-Casualty business segment.
- Shareholders’ core net income was down by 29.3% to 2.1 billion euros.
- For the first nine months of 2023, total business volume rose by 4.7% to 122.1 billion euros and operating profit increased by 3.6% to 11.0 billion euros, driven by the Life/Health business segment.
- Shareholders’ core net income for the first nine months was up by 25.5% to 6.8 billion euros.
- The Solvency II capitalization ratio improved to 212%, compared with 201% at the end of 4Q 2022.
- Allianz SE confirmed its 2023 operating profit target at 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.
