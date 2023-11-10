Allianz Boosts Revenues to €36.5B, Upholds Full-Year Forecast

The next important date, Results 3Q 2023, at Allianz is on 10.11.2023.At this time, the index DAX was at 15.284,00(+0,44).

Despite facing the wrath of natural disasters, Allianz SE reported a 4.5% surge in total business volume to 36.5 billion euros in Q3 2023, although operating profit took a 14.6% hit.

