Stabilus SE's Preliminary FY2023 Report: Revenue Soars by 8.9% to Over €1.2B
In FY2023, Stabilus SE showcased a robust financial performance, registering an 8.9% surge in revenue to surpass €1.2 billion, while also witnessing growth across all regions.
- Stabilus SE increased revenue by 8.9% to over €1.2 billion in FY2023
- Adjusted EBIT at €158.4 million, with a margin of 13.0%
- Profit at €103.3 million and adjusted free cash flow significantly increased to €107.3 million
- Forecast for FY2024 expects revenue of €1.4 billion to €1.5 billion with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13% to 14%
- Stabilus achieved revenue growth in all regions in FY2023
The next important date, preliminary result, at Stabilus is on 10.11.2023.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.721,44PKT (+1,12 %).
