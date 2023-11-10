The next important date, preliminary result, at Stabilus is on 10.11.2023.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.721,44(+1,12).

In FY2023, Stabilus SE showcased a robust financial performance, registering an 8.9% surge in revenue to surpass €1.2 billion, while also witnessing growth across all regions.

Stabilus SE's Preliminary FY2023 Report: Revenue Soars by 8.9% to Over €1.2B

