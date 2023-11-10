CEWE Kicks Off Key Quarter with a Surge in Earnings

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2023 Interim Report, at CEWE Stiftung is on 10.11.2023.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.894,70(+1,41).

Kicking off the most crucial quarter of the year on a high note, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has reported a significant lead in earnings. The group's turnover has impressively surpassed last year's figures, demonstrating robust growth and profitability.

