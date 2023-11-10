CEWE Kicks Off Key Quarter with a Surge in Earnings
Kicking off the most crucial quarter of the year on a high note, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has reported a significant lead in earnings. The group's turnover has impressively surpassed last year's figures, demonstrating robust growth and profitability.
- CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has started the most important quarter of the year with a lead in earnings.
- The group's turnover exceeded the previous year's figure by +8.9% in Q1-3, rising to 453.2 million euros.
- Group EBIT rose by +3.7 million euros year-on-year after nine months, reaching 2.3 million euros.
- Commercial Online-Print further increased turnover and significantly improved earnings.
- CEWE confirmed its annual targets for 2023, stating it is perfectly positioned for the Christmas business.
- Photofinishing turnover grew significantly by +7.1% in Q3, and Commercial Online-Print continued its profitable growth.
