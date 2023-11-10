LEM Soars with Robust Performance in H1 2023/24

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lem Holding is on 10.11.2023.

In the first half of 2023/24, LEM Holding SA has demonstrated a robust performance, with a significant sales increase of 12.8% reaching CHF 223.3 million. The EMEA region witnessed the highest growth, while China experienced a downturn.

