    LEM Soars with Robust Performance in H1 2023/24

    In the first half of 2023/24, LEM Holding SA has demonstrated a robust performance, with a significant sales increase of 12.8% reaching CHF 223.3 million. The EMEA region witnessed the highest growth, while China experienced a downturn.

    • LEM Holding SA reported strong performance for the first half of 2023/24 with sales climbing 12.8% to CHF 223.3 million.
    • The strongest growth was seen in the EMEA region with 47.1%, followed by the rest of Asia with 30.2% and Americas with 5.6%. China saw a decline of 16.9% due to economic slowdown.
    • EBIT increased by 12.9% to CHF 51.7 million and net profit climbed to CHF 43.4 million, resulting in a net profit margin of 19.4%.
    • Operating cash flow amounted to CHF 37.3 million.
    • Despite the strong first half, LEM is taking a more cautious view on the second half of the year. For the full financial year 2023/24, sales in the range of CHF 420 to 440 million and an EBIT margin above 20% are expected.
    • LEM has entered a collaboration with TDK Corporation, which will supply next-generation chips for LEM's integrated current sensors.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lem Holding is on 10.11.2023.




