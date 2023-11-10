The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at United Internet is on 10.11.2023.The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 20,790and was up +2,06compared with the previous day.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.721,44(+1,12).

United Internet AG has posted a robust performance for the first three quarters of 2023, with a significant surge in customer contracts and a healthy growth in sales, despite increased start-up costs.

United Internet Triumphs with Stellar Performance in First Nine Months of 2023

