United Internet Triumphs with Stellar Performance in First Nine Months of 2023
United Internet AG has posted a robust performance for the first three quarters of 2023, with a significant surge in customer contracts and a healthy growth in sales, despite increased start-up costs.
- United Internet AG reported a successful first nine months of 2023, with an increase of 730,000 customer contracts, bringing the total to 28.19 million contracts.
- Sales grew by 4.7% to EUR 4.589 billion.
- EBITDA increased by 1.0% to EUR 995.9 million, despite increased start-up costs for the construction of the 1&1 mobile network.
- The company raised its EBITDA guidance for 2023 slightly.
- Capital expenditures rose by EUR 112.9 million to EUR 461.5 million, mainly due to investments in the expansion of the fiber-optic network and the mobile network.
- United Internet AG expects a slight year-on-year increase for the full year 2023, with consolidated sales expected to increase to approximately EUR 6.2 billion.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at United Internet is on 10.11.2023.
The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 20,790EUR and was up +2,06 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.721,44PKT (+1,12 %).
