GESCO SE Reveals Exciting Insights in 2023 9-Month Report!
GESCO SE's 9-month report for 2023 unveils a downturn in sales and earnings, attributed to Germany's faltering economy and a slump in the construction industry.
- GESCO SE published its 9-month report for 2023, revealing a decline in sales and earnings due to a weak economic situation in Germany.
- Group sales in the first 9 months of 2023 totalled € 430.7 million, down from € 435.4 million in the same period in 2022.
- Group operating EBIT totalled €31.2 million in the first nine months of 2023, down from €40.8 million in 2022.
- The decline in sales and earnings is attributed to poor development in the construction industry and a significant fall in material prices.
- The Executive Board adjusted the forecast for the 2023 financial year, now expecting Group sales of € 555 - 575 million and Group earnings after minority interests in the range of € 19.5 - 21.5 million.
- Non-cash impairments of the investments are expected in the 4th quarter due to the slowdown in business momentum.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at GESCO is on 10.11.2023.
The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 20,700EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
-0,24 %
-3,72 %
-0,72 %
-8,81 %
-17,53 %
+71,78 %
-25,48 %
-16,78 %
+23,88 %
ISIN:DE000A1K0201WKN:A1K020
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |