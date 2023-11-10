GESCO SE Reveals Exciting Insights in 2023 9-Month Report!

GESCO SE published its 9-month report for 2023, revealing a decline in sales and earnings due to a weak economic situation in Germany.

Group sales in the first 9 months of 2023 totalled € 430.7 million, down from € 435.4 million in the same period in 2022.

Group operating EBIT totalled €31.2 million in the first nine months of 2023, down from €40.8 million in 2022.

The decline in sales and earnings is attributed to poor development in the construction industry and a significant fall in material prices.

The Executive Board adjusted the forecast for the 2023 financial year, now expecting Group sales of € 555 - 575 million and Group earnings after minority interests in the range of € 19.5 - 21.5 million.

Non-cash impairments of the investments are expected in the 4th quarter due to the slowdown in business momentum.

