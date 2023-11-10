    checkAd

    IONOS Triumphs with Stellar Performance in First Nine Months of 2023

    IONOS Group SE has experienced a prosperous first three quarters of 2023, boasting a surge in customer numbers and a significant increase in sales and EBITDA.

    • IONOS Group SE reported successful first nine months of 2023 with a customer increase of 134,000 to 6.13 million.
    • The company's sales increased by 11% from EUR 953.6 million to EUR 1,058.7 million.
    • EBITDA increased by 18.0% from EUR 258.9 million to EUR 305.4 million and adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.1% from EUR 257.8 million to EUR 306.3 million.
    • The company launched AI-based products including a website builder, a newsletter tool, and a domain search.
    • IONOS has specified its forecast for 2023, expecting a currency-adjusted increase in revenue of around 10% to around EUR 1.4 billion and an increase in adjusted EBITDA by around 13% to around EUR 390 million.
    • The company plans to increase marketing expenditure in the fourth quarter of 2023 to further increase brand awareness.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.894,70PKT (+1,41 %).




