IONOS Triumphs with Stellar Performance in First Nine Months of 2023
IONOS Group SE has experienced a prosperous first three quarters of 2023, boasting a surge in customer numbers and a significant increase in sales and EBITDA.
- IONOS Group SE reported successful first nine months of 2023 with a customer increase of 134,000 to 6.13 million.
- The company's sales increased by 11% from EUR 953.6 million to EUR 1,058.7 million.
- EBITDA increased by 18.0% from EUR 258.9 million to EUR 305.4 million and adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.1% from EUR 257.8 million to EUR 306.3 million.
- The company launched AI-based products including a website builder, a newsletter tool, and a domain search.
- IONOS has specified its forecast for 2023, expecting a currency-adjusted increase in revenue of around 10% to around EUR 1.4 billion and an increase in adjusted EBITDA by around 13% to around EUR 390 million.
- The company plans to increase marketing expenditure in the fourth quarter of 2023 to further increase brand awareness.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.894,70PKT (+1,41 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 29 | 0 |