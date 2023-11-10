1&1 Stocks Soar: Stellar Operating Performance in First 9 Months of 2023

1&1 AG reported good operating performance in the first 9 months of 2023, with customer contracts increasing by 330,000 to 16.11 million.

Revenue increased by 2.8 percent to €3,032 million, with service revenues accounting for €2,419 million.

Operational EBITDA increased by 1.6 percent to €584.9 million, while overall EBITDA decreased by 6.9 percent to €511.1 million due to increased start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

Earnings per share decreased by 14.3 percent to €1.44, including depreciation and amortization on investments in the 1&1 mobile network.

Free cash flow amounted to €79.2 million, including investments of €123.3 million, primarily for the construction of the 1&1 mobile network.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2023, expecting a growth of around 500,000 new customer contracts, service revenue increase by around 2 percent to €3.23 billion, and EBITDA expected at €655 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at 1&1 is on 10.11.2023.