1&1 Stocks Soar: Stellar Operating Performance in First 9 Months of 2023
1&1 AG has showcased a robust operational performance in the initial three quarters of 2023, witnessing a surge in customer contracts and a modest revenue increase.
- 1&1 AG reported good operating performance in the first 9 months of 2023, with customer contracts increasing by 330,000 to 16.11 million.
- Revenue increased by 2.8 percent to €3,032 million, with service revenues accounting for €2,419 million.
- Operational EBITDA increased by 1.6 percent to €584.9 million, while overall EBITDA decreased by 6.9 percent to €511.1 million due to increased start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.
- Earnings per share decreased by 14.3 percent to €1.44, including depreciation and amortization on investments in the 1&1 mobile network.
- Free cash flow amounted to €79.2 million, including investments of €123.3 million, primarily for the construction of the 1&1 mobile network.
- The company confirmed its forecast for 2023, expecting a growth of around 500,000 new customer contracts, service revenue increase by around 2 percent to €3.23 billion, and EBITDA expected at €655 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at 1&1 is on 10.11.2023.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 16,680EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.894,70PKT (+1,41 %).
-0,12 %
+1,77 %
+2,33 %
+40,17 %
+16,52 %
-9,86 %
-57,53 %
-15,59 %
-6,31 %
ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550
