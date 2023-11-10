Bechtle Sustains Profitable Growth Streak in Q3
In Q3 2023, Bechtle AG demonstrated a robust financial performance, with a notable 6.0% surge in business volume to €1.91 billion and a 6.4% uptick in pre-tax earnings to €93.9 million.
- Bechtle AG recorded profitable growth in Q3 2023, with business volume up 6.0% to €1.91 billion
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 6.4% to €93.9 million, and EBT margin climbed to 6.3%
- The company's software business performed well, but due to IFRS 15, it could only be reported as revenue in the amount of the margin
- The IT System House & Managed Services segment saw a business volume increase of 10.8%, with a growing share of software and service projects
- The IT E-Commerce segment saw a business volume decrease of 3.5%, and revenue declined by 7.5%
- Bechtle AG confirmed its annual forecast, intending to increase revenue and earnings significantly and keep the margin more or less at the level of the prior year.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Bechtle is on 10.11.2023.
The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 45,45EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.721,44PKT (+1,12 %).
+0,57 %
ISIN:DE0005158703WKN:515870
