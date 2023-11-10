Elumeo SE Defies Market Trend with Impressive Growth in Q3/2023

elumeo SE, a leading electronic retailer of gemstone jewelry in Europe, reported a 1% increase in sales to EUR 11.0 million in Q3/2023 compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The company saw a 16% increase in active customers and a positive adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.5 million.

elumeo's performance program "#Juwelo100" is making progress towards its sales target of EUR 100 million in the core business by 2030.

The company launched the jooliPay payment function in India for its AI-powered video shopping app, jooli.

Despite a challenging market environment, elumeo's web store revenue increased by 15% compared to the same period of the previous year.

For 2023, elumeo's management expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to remain stable compared to the previous year, with sales growth in the web store expected to be in the low single-digit percentage range.

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,3000and did not change compared to the previous day.