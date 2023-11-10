EQS Group AG Accelerates Performance in Q3 2023
EQS Group AG has showcased robust growth in Q3 2023, marked by a significant surge in new SaaS customers and a 50% rise in new-ARR. This growth has been primarily driven by the increased revenues from compliance cloud products.
- EQS Group AG reported strong growth in the third quarter of 2023, with new SaaS customers increasing by 170% to 665 and new-ARR rising by 50% to EUR 3.00 million.
- The company's revenue increased by 14% to EUR 16.88 million and EBITDA increased by 49% to EUR 2.32 million in the third quarter.
- For the first nine months of 2023, new SaaS customers increased by 99% to 1,395, new-ARR rose by 37% to EUR 7.58 million, revenue increased by 15% to EUR 50.61 million, and EBITDA increased by 111% to EUR 5.79 million.
- The growth in revenue is attributed to the significant increase in revenues of compliance cloud products, particularly in the Whistleblowing Systems area.
- For the 2023 financial year, the Executive Board is planning an increase in revenue of 15 to 20 percent, equivalent to EUR 71 million to EUR 74 million, and EBITDA should be in a range of between EUR 9 million to EUR 11 million.
- The company expects a volume of EUR 9 million to EUR 12 million for the key figure New ARR and plans to acquire 2,000 to 3,000 new customers, the majority of them in the product area of whistleblower systems.
The next important date, 9M 2023, at EQS Group is on 10.11.2023.
The price of EQS Group at the time of the news was 22,450EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.
+1,58 %
-5,46 %
-15,41 %
-20,77 %
-7,79 %
-3,85 %
+58,87 %
+276,38 %
+632,90 %
ISIN:DE0005494165WKN:549416
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
