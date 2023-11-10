    checkAd
    Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Q3 Review: MLP SE zeigt starke Widerstandsfähigkeit gegenüber makroökonomischen Herausforderungen.
    • Umsatzwachstum in den Bereichen Nicht-Lebensversicherung, Zinsen, Altersvorsorge und Krankenversicherung.
    • EBIT besser als erwartet, Prognose für das Gesamtjahr wird voraussichtlich erreicht. MLP-Aktie ist unterbewertet.

    ^

    Original-Research: MLP SE - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MLP SE

    Unternehmen: MLP SE
    ISIN: DE0006569908

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 10.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 11,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Henry Wendisch

    Q3 review: too cheap to ignore resilience

    Total sales grew slightly by 4% yoy to EUR 208m (eNuW: EUR 215m) thanks to MLP's diversified sales mix.

    Growth was recorded in the areas of Non-Life Insurance (EUR 34m, +16% yoy; eNuW: EUR 36m), Interest Income (EUR 18m, +259% yoy; eNuW: EUR 17m), Old-Age Provision (EUR 51m, +3% yoy; eNuW: EUR 52m) and Health Insurance (EUR 15m, 14% yoy; eNuW: EUR 14m) offset the decline in Real-Estate (EUR 4m; -72% yoy; eNuW: EUR 7m), where especially Real-Estate Brokerage (EUR 3.4m, -51% yoy) and Development (EUR 1m, -88% yoy) came in soft. Accordingly, the Loans and Mortgages business also experienced declines with sales of EUR 3.3m (-29% yoy), even though a sequential improvement was observed (+7% qoq).
    On the other hand, the field of Wealth Management (EUR 78m sales, -1% yoy; eNuW: 79m) remained weak due to burdened capital markets. Consequently, AuM also decreased qoq by EUR 3.4bn to EUR 55.9bn due to net capital outflows of EUR 0.4bn and capital market related negative valuation effects of EUR 3bn.
    EBIT came in better than expected at EUR 7.8m (3.4% EBIT margin, -0.3pp yoy; eNuW: EUR 7.4m), especially driven by the improved interest result of EUR 12.5m (eNuW: EUR 12m), but also burdened by higher personnel expenses (+16% yoy) as well as other OPEX (+6% yoy). Despite the significantly increased cost base, EBIT decreased only slightly by 4% yoy.

    Nevertheless, we expect the EBIT guidance of EUR 75-85m to be well in reach (eNuW: EUR 80m) thanks to the ongoing support from the interest result, but more importantly due to a strong Q4 ("OldAge Provision quarter"). Q4 typically generates 25-30% of FY sales, as well as 35-45% of FY EBIT, which is mainly driven by sales from OldAge Provisions while not incurring additional OpEx.

    All in all, MLP continues to deliver in all market environments. Its diversified business shows superb resilience against macro-headwinds and the stock is too cheap to ignore at current levels (21.5% FCFY23e, 4.5x EV/EBIT vs. 7.7x average FY'2022 and a 5.5% dividend yield, based on estimated DPS of EUR 0.26), in our view.

    Hence, we confirm our BUY recommendation with unchangend PT of EUR 11.00, based on FCFY24e and SOTP.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28229.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die MLP Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -1,03 % und einem Kurs von 4,80EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 11,00 Euro

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 11,00, was eine Steigerung von +129,17% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    WerbungDisclaimer


    Diskussion: MLP Massenflucht der \"Wiesloecher\"?
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: MLP SE - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MLP SE Unternehmen: MLP SE ISIN: DE0006569908 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review Empfehlung: BUY seit: 10.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 11,00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1608 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1400 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Energiekontor mit tiefem Kursrutsch - Für Stifel kein Kauf mehr
    972 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Baywa schreibt wegen gestiegener Zinsen rote Zahlen - Ziele bestätigt
    712 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow mit leichten Abgaben - Disney auf Dreimonatshoch
    616 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Strompreispaket und Quartalszahlen treiben an
    612 Leser
    Ölpreise legen nach Talfahrt zu
    496 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Trotz Einbrüchen - Hapag-Lloyd erzielt drittbestes Ergebnis
    488 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax legt weiter zu - Strompreispaket und Quartalszahlen
    448 Leser
    Bundesregierung: Senkung der Stromsteuer zunächst für 2024 und 2025
    436 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2600 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1824 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1608 Leser
    Ölpreise weiten Verluste aus - Tiefster Stand seit Ende August
    1488 Leser
    Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Zahlen zum dritten Quartal vor
    1484 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1400 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Volkswagen verhängt Einstellungsstopp
    1248 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Kurse konsolidieren weiter nach Rally
    1216 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen auf tiefsten Stand seit Ende August
    1092 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Baustopp beim Elbtower - Tschentscher: Keine staatliche Hilfen
    1080 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267496 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6192 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2600 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Solarwerte schwach - Solaredge enttäuscht und wird abgestraft
    2252 Leser
    Covid-Arzneien nicht gefragt: Pfizer senkt Jahresprognose
    2180 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1824 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1824 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gaza-Krieg belastet Dow - Amazon stützt Nasdaq (1) 
    1684 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1608 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267496 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113580 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19980 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11968 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11760 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8808 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6756 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6668 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6192 Leser