    Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD
    Original-Research DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

    • Solide Q3-Ergebnisse, aber noch keine Refinanzierungslösung
    • Management bestätigt Jahresprognose
    • Gespräche zur Refinanzierung intensiviert, Verkauf von Immobilien geplant

    Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu DEMIRE AG

    Unternehmen: DEMIRE AG
    ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: HOLD
    seit: 10.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 1,20
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Solid Q3 but no refinancing solution yet; chg.

    Yesterday, DEMIRE released a solid set of Q3 results, showing a slightly reduced rental income and FFO. Q3 rental income decreased 7% yoy to EUR 19m (eNuW: EUR 19m) as index related rent increases (c. 50% of the portfolio's rents increased since 01/23) could not fully compensate for a decreased asset base and the increased vacancy rate of 12.6% (vs 9.5% at FY22) following the departures of Barmer in Dusseldorf and Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof in Celle during the quarter. Q3 FFO decreased by 21% yoy to EUR 8.6m (eNuW: EUR 9.1m) due to increased current income tax expenses resulting from, among other, partially used up losses carried forward in some SPVs.
    On this basis, management confirmed the FY guidance of EUR 74.5-76.5m sales and EUR 33-35m FFO. However, given rental income of EUR 59.9m after 9M and annualized contractual rents of EUR 77.1m, we do expect the company to "outperform" its top-line guidance, as we remain conservative regarding further disposals in the course of Q4. Still, the FFO guidance looks fair and should be reached by the company (eNuW: EUR 34m).

    Besides the release, management was not able to provide an update on the refinancing of the 2024 maturities. However, the company stated that the dialogue with the holders of the corporate bond (EUR 499m due in 10/24) has been intensified in recent weeks to create a solution for the refinancing, which can be seen as a positive sign. Although we do not take part in speculations, the most likely option seems to be a prolongation at either an increased coupon or at a higher nominal value. In addition to the bond, there is also EUR 170m in bank debt maturing next year. Here, the company is also in advanced talks with banks and made a confident impression on the progress.

    In order to be well positioned to cope with the refinancing wall and to shore up liquidity, management remained confident on the disposal of the LogPark (eNuW: closing in H1'24e) as well as several smaller properties (EUR 20-40m). Overall, the company signed LOIs for EUR 266m worth of properties, which are currently held for sale.

    In light of the continued high uncertainty coupled with de facto no visibility on the outcome of the refinancing process, we remain on the sidelines and reiterate our HOLD recommendation with a new PT of EUR 1.20 (old: EUR 1.80) based on NAV and DDM.

    Rating: HOLD
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 1,20 Euro


