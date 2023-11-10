    checkAd
    Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Q3 Review: ZEAL Network SE veröffentlichte bessere als erwartete Ergebnisse mit starken Umsätzen und Verkäufen, getrieben von erhöhten Jackpots und Benutzeraktivität.
    • Games-Rollout: Der erste Einfluss der Spiele war viel stärker als erwartet, mit einem Umsatz von 16,7 Mio. EUR (vs. eNuW: 2,5 Mio. EUR), was zeigt, dass die Nachfrage nach dem neuen Produkt hoch ist.
    • Prognose: Die Prognose für FY23 scheint gut erreichbar zu sein, mit einem Umsatz von 110-120 Mio. EUR und einem EBITDA von 30-35 Mio. EUR. Empfehlung: BUY, Kursziel: 51,00 EUR.

    ^

    Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE

    Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE
    ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 10.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 51,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Henry Wendisch

    Q3 review: superb Games kick-off, chg. est & PT

    Topic: ZEAL released better than expected Q3 results with strong billings and sales driven by heightened jackpots and user activity. More importantly, the Games roll-out came in strong.

    The first-time impact of Games came in much stronger than anticipated with EUR 16.7m in billings (vs eNuW: EUR 2.5m), showing that demand for the new product is high. This impact should further increase as Q4 Games billings are seen at EUR 19m (eNuWold: EUR 4.5m). Consequently, we also significantly raise our FY'24e billings estimate to EUR 80m (old: EUR 46m), but stay at a EUR 10m sales contribution due to a reduced gross margin estimate.
    Billings from Lottery came in at EUR 221m, up 19% yoy (eNuW: EUR 213m; 9M: EUR 633m, +16% yoy) thanks to an increased user activity of 1.22m monthly active users (eNuW: 1.15m MAU) coupled with average monthly lottery revenues per user of EUR 7.44 (eNuW: EUR 7.99). The increase in user activity was driven by the strong Lotto 6aus49 in Q3, which peaked twice in a row.
    Sales arrived at EUR 31m, +24% yoy (eNuW: EUR 29m; 9M: EUR 86m, +16% yoy) thanks to the strong Lottery billings as well as the stellar debut of Games (EUR 1.2m, 7% gross margin; eNuW: EUR 0.6m, 22% gross margin). The lower than expected Games gross margin was due to the still small portfolio of only 28 games so far and is expected expand to 12.5% in FY24e thanks to the continuous addition of higher margin games (see p. 2 for details).
    The EBITDA of EUR 9.4m, +68% yoy (eNuW: EUR 8.1m; 9M: EUR 23.1m, +5% yoy), came in much better than expected thanks to operating leverage as total OpEx (including personnel & marketing expenses) only rose by 11% yoy to EUR 22m (eNuW: EUR 21.5m).

    Against this backdrop and given an average jackpot development in Q4, the FY23 guidance seems well in reach: Lottery billings of EUR 800-830m could even be exceeded (eNuW: EUR 841m), whereas sales of EUR 110-120m (eNuW: EUR 115m) and an EBITDA of EUR 30-35m (eNuW: EUR 33m) should be reached between mid-point and the upper end.

    Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation for the structural outperformer with lots of growth potential in the German lottery market and raise our PT to EUR 51.00 (old: EUR 50.00) based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28215.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die ZEAL Network Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -1,38 % und einem Kurs von 32,15EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 51,00 Euro


    Diskussion: Zeal Network: Welche Indikatoren deuten auf eine Trendwende hin?
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  41   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE ISIN: DE000ZEAL241 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review Empfehlung: BUY seit: 10.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 51,00 Kursziel …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1608 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1400 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Energiekontor mit tiefem Kursrutsch - Für Stifel kein Kauf mehr
    968 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Baywa schreibt wegen gestiegener Zinsen rote Zahlen - Ziele bestätigt
    712 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow mit leichten Abgaben - Disney auf Dreimonatshoch
    616 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Strompreispaket und Quartalszahlen treiben an
    612 Leser
    Ölpreise legen nach Talfahrt zu
    496 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Trotz Einbrüchen - Hapag-Lloyd erzielt drittbestes Ergebnis
    488 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax legt weiter zu - Strompreispaket und Quartalszahlen
    448 Leser
    Bundesregierung: Senkung der Stromsteuer zunächst für 2024 und 2025
    436 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2600 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1824 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1608 Leser
    Ölpreise weiten Verluste aus - Tiefster Stand seit Ende August
    1488 Leser
    Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Zahlen zum dritten Quartal vor
    1484 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1400 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Volkswagen verhängt Einstellungsstopp
    1248 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Kurse konsolidieren weiter nach Rally
    1216 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen auf tiefsten Stand seit Ende August
    1092 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Baustopp beim Elbtower - Tschentscher: Keine staatliche Hilfen
    1080 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267496 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6192 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2600 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Solarwerte schwach - Solaredge enttäuscht und wird abgestraft
    2252 Leser
    Covid-Arzneien nicht gefragt: Pfizer senkt Jahresprognose
    2180 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1824 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1824 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gaza-Krieg belastet Dow - Amazon stützt Nasdaq (1) 
    1684 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1608 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267496 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113580 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19980 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11968 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11760 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8808 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6756 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6668 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6192 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt