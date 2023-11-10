    checkAd
    Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): SELL
    Original-Research OHB SE (von NuWays AG): SELL

    • Delisting geplant, Squeeze-out vorerst nicht möglich
    • Fuchs Family Pool und KKR kontrollieren 93,39% der Aktien
    • Empfehlung zum Verkauf aufgrund sinkender Liquidität und geplantem Delisting

    Original-Research: OHB SE - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu OHB SE

    Unternehmen: OHB SE
    ISIN: DE0005936124

    Anlass der Studie: Update
    Empfehlung: SELL
    seit: 10.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 44,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Henry Wendisch

    Delisting still intended, squeeze-out not possible for now
    Topic: After the end of the extended tender period on November 3rd, the Fuchs Family Pool and KKR together now control 93.39% of shares.
    With the Fuchs Family in control of 71.89% and KKR in control of 21.51%, a substantial controlling interest has been reached, but not the required 95% for a squeeze-out. Even with the planned 10% capital increase (without subscription rights), which KKR will solely subscribe to, KKR and the Fuchs Family Pool would only reach 94.0% of shares (i.e. 94.51% of voting rights due to treasury shares without voting rights; see p. 2).
    The tender offer still requires regulatory approval (by investment and subsidy control authorities of each state, that OHB operates in), but the remaining offer conditions (1. approval by merger control authorities, 2. no dividends, capital measures or insolvency within the tender period and 3. no regulatory prohibition of the offer) are already fulfilled. Hence, the actual transfer of shares to KKR in return for
    the cash settlement of EUR 44.00 per share should take place in H1 24e.
    While we do not participate in speculation, it is worth highlighting that it seems unlikely that KKR raises the offer price to attract the remaining 0.5% of shares required to reach the 95% threshold. Also, the Fuchs Family and KKR indicate to delist the company anyway (without squeeze-out majority), which would bear the risk of not being able to sell OHB shares in the future.

    The stock now trades on very low volumes and the ability to liquidate existing positions should continue to decrease going forward, as free float now stands at a mere 6% (5.5% after capital increase). Furthermore, KKR might be willing to buy blocks from the remaining shareholders OTC or via the stock exchange, which could lead to KKR and the Fuchs Family Pool exceeding the 95% squeeze-out threshold shortly. Should it be reached, existing shareholders can be forced to sell for EUR 44.
    Hence, we recommend to SELL at EUR 44.00 per share due to the decreasing liquidity of the stock, the potential of a squeeze-out as well as the planned delisting.

    On a side note, OHB continues to operate well this year, with record Q3 results reported yesterday, however this should not have an impact on the share price for now.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28211.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    Die OHB Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,48 % und einem Kurs von 41,85EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: SELL
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 44,00 Euro

    Wertpapier


    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     37   

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt