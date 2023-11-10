    checkAd

    Legal Binding of Gerry Weber International's Restructuring Plan Confirmed

    GERRY WEBER International AG's restructuring plan has now been legally ratified, paving the way for its implementation. This includes a capital cut, share capital reduction to zero, and a capital increase to EUR 50,000.00.

    • The restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG has become legally binding and can be implemented.
    • The capital cut is part of the restructuring measures, which includes the reduction of share capital to zero and a capital increase to EUR 50,000.00.
    • The new shares will be fully subscribed by a seed investor, GWI Holding S.à r.l.
    • The registration of the capital measures in the commercial register will be conducted in a timely manner.
    • Florian Frank is the notifying person and a member of the management board.
    • Contact information for Florian Frank: Tel.: +49 5201 185-140, ir@gerryweber.com.

    The next important date, Analysts and Investors Teleconference, at Gerry Weber International is on 14.11.2023.




