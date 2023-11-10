VARTA Outperforms Market Predictions for Q3, Upholds Year-End Forecast

VARTA AG exceeded market expectations in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Revenue in the third quarter was €215.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was €29.4 million.

Revenue for the first nine months of the year was €554 million and adjusted EBITDA was €22.6 million.

VARTA AG confirms its full-year forecast for 2023, with revenue expected to be around €820 million and adjusted EBITDA between €40 million and €60 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Varta is on 14.11.2023.The price of Varta at the time of the news was 21,130and was up +3,73compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,720this corresponds to a plus of +2,79since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.728,19(-1,29).