    VARTA Outperforms Market Predictions for Q3, Upholds Year-End Forecast

    Surpassing market predictions, VARTA AG reported a robust Q3 performance in the fiscal year 2023, with revenues and adjusted EBITDA reaching impressive figures.

    Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand - dpa
    • VARTA AG exceeded market expectations in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
    • Revenue in the third quarter was €215.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was €29.4 million.
    • Revenue for the first nine months of the year was €554 million and adjusted EBITDA was €22.6 million.
    • VARTA AG confirms its full-year forecast for 2023, with revenue expected to be around €820 million and adjusted EBITDA between €40 million and €60 million.
    • Contact information for VARTA AG's Head of Investor Relations is provided.
    • The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News, and Press Releases.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Varta is on 14.11.2023.
    The price of Varta at the time of the news was 21,130EUR and was up +3,73 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,720EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,79 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.728,19PKT (-1,29 %).

    Varta

    +6,92 %
    +2,30 %
    +13,56 %
    +7,31 %
    -29,63 %
    -83,03 %
    -29,68 %
    +81,50 %
    ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55WKN:A0TGJ5



    Wertpapier


