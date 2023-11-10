    checkAd

    DEKRA at the United Nations' annual climate change conference / DEKRA Strongly Supports COP28's Energy Transition Pledge (FOTO)

    Stuttgart (ots) - DEKRA is making its debut at COP28, the United Nations' annual
    climate change conference. COP28 will address a wide range of
    sustainability-related themes, with a significant focus on its ambitious pledge
    to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvements
    across sectors by 2030. As a worldwide leading testing, inspection, and
    certification (TIC) company, DEKRA strongly supports these targets and is eager
    to share its expertise and solutions in energy transition, ESG and circular
    economy in various expert discussion forums during the conference.

    "Bold actions at national and industry levels will be required to accelerate
    climate action. We endorse COP28's pledge to speed up the energy transition, and
    our contribution is realized through a respective range of services, such as
    energy efficiency assessments, sustainable building services, testing and
    certification services for renewables and battery technologies, and more," said
    Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman DEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE Management Board.

    Serving over 500,000 customers across numerous industries globally, DEKRA offers
    more than 500 services in the fields of energy transition, circular economy, and
    ESG. Its experts provide testing, inspection, verification, certification,
    expert advice and training services on technology and strategic levels, spanning
    products, assets, production processes and supply chains.

    DEKRA's experts also facilitate their customers' transparent documentation of
    ESG-related data, which will be crucial in the years to come: With the
    implementation of CSRD, Europe's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive,
    which is currently being transposed into national laws, over 50,000 companies
    will be mandated to provide sustainability-related reports by 2026. "That's
    nearly four times as many compared to the present. Even smaller companies,
    exempt from the requirement to create their own reports, will need to share data
    with their clients. These data need to be robust, transparent, and verifiable,
    especially as external verification will become mandatory under CSRD. We're here
    for all companies, from small enterprises to international players," DEKRA's CEO
    pointed out.

    Stan Zurkiewicz added that the company is currently in intense discussions with
    national governments across Europe on the matter, as some countries are
    considering allowing only the financial audit firms to verify sustainability
    reports. "We are concerned that particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises
    (SMEs), the backbone of Europe's economy, may fall through the cracks. To
    accurately report all CSRD-related data in a robust manner without overly
    burdening their finances and human resources, they require experienced technical
    audit partners who deeply understand the respective industry's products,
    technologies, production processes and supply chains."

    DEKRA supports the opening of the market to such partners. Having access to
    accredited 3rd party technical audit companies can greatly streamline the
    implementation of the CSRD within Europe's industries. This, in turn, helps in
    achieving the common objective of making the sustainability efforts of various
    industries more comparable, reliable, and transparent in their documentation and
    validation.

    DEKRA, as a company, has a strong focus on combating climate change and is
    committed to science-based targets (SBTi) aligned with the 1.5-degree goal. The
    company's decarbonization program centers around key areas such as renewable
    energy sourcing and generation, energy efficiency improvements, and optimizing
    business travel, including the adoption of electric vehicles in the company's
    car fleets.

    http://www.dekra.com/en/sustainability-services/

    To get in touch with DEKRA at COP28:

    http://www.dekra.com/en/dekra-at-cop28-climate-conference/

    About DEKRA

    DEKRA is the world's largest independent non-listed expert organization in the
    testing, inspection, and certification sector. As a global provider of
    comprehensive services and solutions, we help our customers improve their
    safety, security, and sustainability outcomes. In 2022, DEKRA generated sales
    totaling nearly EUR 3.8 billion. The company currently employs almost 49,000
    people who offer qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60
    countries on five continents. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now
    in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

    Contact:

    Uta Leitner
    Corporate Communications
    Phone +49.711.7861-2877
    Fax +49.711.7861-742877

    Handwerkstraße 15
    70565 Stuttgart, Germany

    E-Mail mailto:uta.leitner@dekra.com
    http://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5645933
    OTS: DEKRA SE



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  77   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    DEKRA at the United Nations' annual climate change conference / DEKRA Strongly Supports COP28's Energy Transition Pledge (FOTO) DEKRA is making its debut at COP28, the United Nations' annual climate change conference. COP28 will address a wide range of sustainability-related themes, with a significant focus on its ambitious pledge to triple renewable energy capacity and …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    China Unicom und Huawei helfen Exquisite Automotive bei der Bereitstellung einer kommerziellen, ...
    216 Leser
    Neuer Skoda Superb Combi ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
    204 Leser
    WAZ: Evonik-Chef enttäuscht von Koalitionsplänen zur Strompreissenkung
    124 Leser
    Noch einfacher, noch persönlicher - Treueprogramm Sky Extra jetzt für noch mehr Sky ...
    124 Leser
    Wechsel an der Verbandsspitze der Papierindustrie / Gallenkamp folgt auf Schaur (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Bio-Pionier SONNENTOR veröffentlicht erste länderübergreifende Gemeinwohl-Bilanz - ...
    112 Leser
    Polit-X als Partner beim Web Summit in Lissabon
    112 Leser
    Cyrill Hugi: Labor der enespa ag erhält mit Dr. rer. nat. Albert Paparo wertvolle Unterstützung (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Ford Fund Smart Mobility Challenge erfolgreich ins 5. Jahr mit der Technischen Hochschule Köln ...
    108 Leser
    Deloitte-Studie Women @ Work 2023: Mangelnde Bezahlung und zu wenig Flexibilität sind Top-Gründe, warum Frauen ihre Jobs ...
    108 Leser
    PwC Deutschland und Afida kooperieren bei Bestandsmigrationen in der Versicherungsbranche
    648 Leser
    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences
    420 Leser
    Dreifacher Erfolg bei den IT-Awards 2023: Huawei für herausragende Leistungen in den Bereichen WLAN, Netzwerkinfrastruktur und ...
    336 Leser
    Aleph Alpha erhält eine Gesamtinvestition von mehr als einer halben Milliarde US-Dollar von ...
    324 Leser
    Alvarez & Marsal verstärkt sein Team zur digitalen Transformation in der DACH-Region mit ...
    244 Leser
    GIGA FIBER gibt Kooperation mit Zahlungsdienstleister bekannt / Nächster Meilenstein auf dem ...
    240 Leser
    China Unicom und Huawei helfen Exquisite Automotive bei der Bereitstellung einer kommerziellen, ...
    216 Leser
    PwC Deutschland wächst zweistellig und in allen Geschäftsfeldern / 150 Millionen Euro ...
    216 Leser
    Getir, the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery company, acquires FreshDirect
    216 Leser
    BIRKENSTOCK ernennt neuen Managing Director für Greater China: Tiffany Wu soll Expansion in der Region mit dem größten Wachstumspotential Vorantreiben ...
    208 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2208 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    964 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    756 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    680 Leser
    PwC Deutschland und Afida kooperieren bei Bestandsmigrationen in der Versicherungsbranche
    648 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    588 Leser
    Sparquote in Deutschland im internationalen Vergleich mit gut 11 % überdurchschnittlich
    556 Leser
    Raiffeisen-Volksbank Aschaffenburg und Frankfurter Volksbank Rhein/Main kooperieren und streben ...
    540 Leser
    WAZ: Grünen-Politiker stellt Thyssenkrupp-Fördergelder infrage. Kritik an Vorstandschef ...
    516 Leser
    7 Euro-Länder im Vergleich: Immobilienpreise in Deutschland sinken kräftig - Spanien mit großem Plus
    512 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6752 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5467 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5464 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5256 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5100 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4092 Leser
    enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
    3936 Leser
    BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
    3908 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt