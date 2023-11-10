DEKRA at the United Nations' annual climate change conference / DEKRA Strongly Supports COP28's Energy Transition Pledge (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - DEKRA is making its debut at COP28, the United Nations' annual

climate change conference. COP28 will address a wide range of

sustainability-related themes, with a significant focus on its ambitious pledge

to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvements

across sectors by 2030. As a worldwide leading testing, inspection, and

certification (TIC) company, DEKRA strongly supports these targets and is eager

to share its expertise and solutions in energy transition, ESG and circular

economy in various expert discussion forums during the conference.



"Bold actions at national and industry levels will be required to accelerate

climate action. We endorse COP28's pledge to speed up the energy transition, and

our contribution is realized through a respective range of services, such as

energy efficiency assessments, sustainable building services, testing and

certification services for renewables and battery technologies, and more," said

Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman DEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE Management Board.





Serving over 500,000 customers across numerous industries globally, DEKRA offersmore than 500 services in the fields of energy transition, circular economy, andESG. Its experts provide testing, inspection, verification, certification,expert advice and training services on technology and strategic levels, spanningproducts, assets, production processes and supply chains.DEKRA's experts also facilitate their customers' transparent documentation ofESG-related data, which will be crucial in the years to come: With theimplementation of CSRD, Europe's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive,which is currently being transposed into national laws, over 50,000 companieswill be mandated to provide sustainability-related reports by 2026. "That'snearly four times as many compared to the present. Even smaller companies,exempt from the requirement to create their own reports, will need to share datawith their clients. These data need to be robust, transparent, and verifiable,especially as external verification will become mandatory under CSRD. We're herefor all companies, from small enterprises to international players," DEKRA's CEOpointed out.Stan Zurkiewicz added that the company is currently in intense discussions withnational governments across Europe on the matter, as some countries areconsidering allowing only the financial audit firms to verify sustainabilityreports. "We are concerned that particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs), the backbone of Europe's economy, may fall through the cracks. Toaccurately report all CSRD-related data in a robust manner without overlyburdening their finances and human resources, they require experienced technicalaudit partners who deeply understand the respective industry's products,technologies, production processes and supply chains."DEKRA supports the opening of the market to such partners. Having access toaccredited 3rd party technical audit companies can greatly streamline theimplementation of the CSRD within Europe's industries. This, in turn, helps inachieving the common objective of making the sustainability efforts of variousindustries more comparable, reliable, and transparent in their documentation andvalidation.DEKRA, as a company, has a strong focus on combating climate change and iscommitted to science-based targets (SBTi) aligned with the 1.5-degree goal. Thecompany's decarbonization program centers around key areas such as renewableenergy sourcing and generation, energy efficiency improvements, and optimizingbusiness travel, including the adoption of electric vehicles in the company'scar fleets.