Bauer Group Resilient: Business Uninterrupted Despite IT Infrastructure Attack
Despite a recent attack on its IT infrastructure, the BAUER Group's operations continue, albeit with some limitations.
- The BAUER Group's business can continue despite the attack on its IT infrastructure.
- Construction sites, equipment delivery, and sales and materials management are still operational.
- Machine production and associated teams are severely restricted, leading to reduced working hours and early vacations.
- Local servers are affected, but cloud applications like virtual meetings and email traffic are running without restriction.
- IT forensics experts have been brought in to analyze the attack, and the company's IT department is gradually restarting core systems.
- The internal network is expected to be fully available again in the foreseeable future.
