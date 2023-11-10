Fashionette Transforms into Plattform Group AG: A New Chapter in Luxury Retail
Fashionette AG has triumphantly concluded its merger with The Platform Group GmbH & Co KG, marking a significant milestone in the corporate landscape. The new entity, now officially renamed as The Platform Group AG, is set to make waves in the software industry across 18 sectors.
- fashionette AG has successfully completed its merger with The Platform Group GmbH & Co KG
- The entry in the commercial register was recorded on 7 November 2023
- fashionette AG has been officially renamed as The Platform Group AG
- The shares of fashionette AG will now be listed as The Platform Group AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions
- The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees and has made over 20 investments and company acquisitions since 2020
The price of fashionette at the time of the news was 5,2700EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.
-1,32 %
+1,93 %
-20,27 %
-3,30 %
+30,36 %
-83,27 %
-83,16 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 49 | 0 |