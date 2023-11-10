Fashionette Transforms into Plattform Group AG: A New Chapter in Luxury Retail

The price of fashionette at the time of the news was 5,2700and was down -0,38compared with the previous day.

Fashionette AG has triumphantly concluded its merger with The Platform Group GmbH & Co KG, marking a significant milestone in the corporate landscape. The new entity, now officially renamed as The Platform Group AG, is set to make waves in the software industry across 18 sectors.

