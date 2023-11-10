    checkAd

    Fashionette Transforms into Plattform Group AG: A New Chapter in Luxury Retail

    Fashionette AG has triumphantly concluded its merger with The Platform Group GmbH & Co KG, marking a significant milestone in the corporate landscape. The new entity, now officially renamed as The Platform Group AG, is set to make waves in the software industry across 18 sectors.

    • fashionette AG has successfully completed its merger with The Platform Group GmbH & Co KG
    • The entry in the commercial register was recorded on 7 November 2023
    • fashionette AG has been officially renamed as The Platform Group AG
    • The shares of fashionette AG will now be listed as The Platform Group AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
    • The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions
    • The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees and has made over 20 investments and company acquisitions since 2020

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt