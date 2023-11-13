Hypoport Revenue Rises, Upholds Cost Discipline Amid Slow Market
In Q3 2023, Hypoport SE demonstrated resilience with a modest revenue uptick and sustained cost discipline, leading to an improved EBIT and a rise in transaction volume in its Credit Platform segment.
- Hypoport SE saw a slight rise in revenue and maintained cost discipline in Q3 2023, with consolidated revenue increasing by 3% compared to Q2 2023 to reach €88 million.
- EBIT improved slightly from a loss of €2.5 million to a loss of €1.1 million due to higher revenue and cost discipline.
- The Credit Platform segment, which operates the online B2B lending marketplace Europace, saw a 7% increase in transaction volume to €17 billion.
- The Private Clients segment saw a 7% increase in new loans brokered, with total revenue climbing to €21 million (up by 4%).
- The Real Estate Platform segment's revenue declined by 1% to €13 million, while the Insurance Platform segment's revenue rose by 14% to €16 million.
- Despite sluggish market conditions, Hypoport SE was able to slightly increase its market share and will benefit as transaction levels gradually return to normal.
