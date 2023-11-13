    checkAd

    Hypoport Revenue Rises, Upholds Cost Discipline Amid Slow Market

    In Q3 2023, Hypoport SE demonstrated resilience with a modest revenue uptick and sustained cost discipline, leading to an improved EBIT and a rise in transaction volume in its Credit Platform segment.

    • Hypoport SE saw a slight rise in revenue and maintained cost discipline in Q3 2023, with consolidated revenue increasing by 3% compared to Q2 2023 to reach €88 million.
    • EBIT improved slightly from a loss of €2.5 million to a loss of €1.1 million due to higher revenue and cost discipline.
    • The Credit Platform segment, which operates the online B2B lending marketplace Europace, saw a 7% increase in transaction volume to €17 billion.
    • The Private Clients segment saw a 7% increase in new loans brokered, with total revenue climbing to €21 million (up by 4%).
    • The Real Estate Platform segment's revenue declined by 1% to €13 million, while the Insurance Platform segment's revenue rose by 14% to €16 million.
    • Despite sluggish market conditions, Hypoport SE was able to slightly increase its market share and will benefit as transaction levels gradually return to normal.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 13.11.2023.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.804,27PKT (-0,70 %).




