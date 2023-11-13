Hypoport Revenue Rises, Upholds Cost Discipline Amid Slow Market

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 13.11.2023.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.804,27(-0,70).

In Q3 2023, Hypoport SE demonstrated resilience with a modest revenue uptick and sustained cost discipline, leading to an improved EBIT and a rise in transaction volume in its Credit Platform segment.

