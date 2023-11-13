The next important date, Third Quarter of 2023, at tonies Registered (A) is on 13.11.2023.

Experiencing a robust 46% YoY Q3 revenue surge to EUR 79 million, tonies SE attributes its success to international expansion and a solid DACH business. The firm reaffirms its FY 2023 targets, with a change in leadership slated for 2024.

Tonies' Q3 Revenue Soars by 46%, Targets €354M and Positive EBITDA in FY 2023

