Tonies' Q3 Revenue Soars by 46%, Targets €354M and Positive EBITDA in FY 2023
Experiencing a robust 46% YoY Q3 revenue surge to EUR 79 million, tonies SE attributes its success to international expansion and a solid DACH business. The firm reaffirms its FY 2023 targets, with a change in leadership slated for 2024.
- tonies SE reported a 46% YoY increase in Q3 revenue, reaching EUR 79 million, driven by international expansion and a strong DACH business
- The company confirmed its FY 2023 guidance, aiming for a group revenue of EUR 354 million, US revenue of EUR 116 million, and a positive adjusted EBITDA
- tonies founders and Co-CEOs Marcus Stahl and Patric Fassbender will hand over to new CEO Tobias Wann on January 1, 2024
- The company secured a new syndicated loan facility of EUR 30 million with a top-up option of EUR 10 million to support seasonal working capital needs for growth
- In Q3, the US market led growth with revenue reaching EUR 26.3 million, a 109.1% increase compared to the prior-year quarter
- The DACH region also showed strong growth with a 21.7% YoY increase in revenue, reaching EUR 41.9 million.
