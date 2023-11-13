    checkAd

    Appier Soars to Record Revenue and Profit in Q3, Accelerating Growth

    Appier Group Inc. has announced a remarkable surge in its key financial metrics, surpassing both revenue growth and profit expectations. The company's Q3 FY23 results reveal record-breaking figures, with revenue and operating income reaching new heights.

    • Appier Group Inc. reports a surge in key financial indicators, exceeding projections for both revenue growth and profits.
    • The company's Q3 FY23 revenue increased by 39% YoY to reach an all-time quarterly high of JPY 7.1 billion.
    • Operating income expanded over 60 times YoY to JPY 314 million, with operating margin at a historical high of 4.4%.
    • Revenue from US and EMEA markets accelerated to 117% growth YoY, representing 20% of total revenues from 13% a year ago.
    • The company revised its full-year forecast from JPY 25.5 billion to JPY 26.2 billion, with YoY revenue growth rate further accelerated to 35% from 31%.
    • Full-year operating income was raised to JPY 0.7 billion, up 32% from JPY 0.54 billion, with operating margin increased to 2.7% from 2.1%.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  13   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Appier Soars to Record Revenue and Profit in Q3, Accelerating Growth Appier Group Inc. has announced a remarkable surge in its key financial metrics, surpassing both revenue growth and profit expectations. The company's Q3 FY23 results reveal record-breaking figures, with revenue and operating income reaching new …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Bechtle verzeichnet starkes Wachstum im dritten Quartal 2023 - Umsatz und Ergebnis steigen deutlich
    212 Leser
    Cewe steigert Umsatz um 8,9% auf 453 Mio. Euro - Jahresziele bestätigt!
    192 Leser
    Adyen-Aktien steigen um 27% nach Veröffentlichung neuer Mittelfristziele - Analysten sehen ...
    188 Leser
    Shelly Group AD lädt Investoren und Analysten zum Earnings Webcast ein - Präsentation der ...
    188 Leser
    Deutscher Raumfahrtkonzern OHB SE erzielt historischen Höchstwert von 737 Mio. Euro - Prognose ...
    176 Leser
    Nynomic AG übertrifft Erwartungen: Finanzergebnisse Q3 2023 zeigen starkes Umsatz- und ...
    168 Leser
    Compugroup Medical: Solide Quartalszahlen und positive Reaktion an der Börse
    168 Leser
    RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG steigert Umsatz um 21,7 Mio. Euro und Konzerngewinn um 33,7% - Prognose für 2023 ...
    156 Leser
    Euro schwächelt im US-Handel: Konsumstimmung der US-Verbraucher im Fokus
    152 Leser
    Bertelsmann beruft Carsten Coesfeld in den Vorstand - Neue Impulse für internationales Wachstum ...
    144 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1232 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktien geben Kursgewinne ab - Bullenmarkt noch nicht in Sicht
    828 Leser
    BioNTech korrigiert Umsatzprognose deutlich nach unten - Fokus auf Krebstherapien
    816 Leser
    Telefónica Local Services bietet Aktionären von Telefónica Deutschland attraktives ...
    788 Leser
    Lufthansa erzielt Rekordgewinn von 1,5 Mrd. Euro im 3. Quartal - Aktie ein Schnäppchen!
    740 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    692 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    688 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    636 Leser
    QYOU Media: Explosives Wachstum erwartet - jetzt investieren!
    608 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4432 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2068 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1960 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1960 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1828 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1716 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4432 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3448 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3184 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3160 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2836 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2596 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2328 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2068 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser