Appier Soars to Record Revenue and Profit in Q3, Accelerating Growth
Appier Group Inc. has announced a remarkable surge in its key financial metrics, surpassing both revenue growth and profit expectations. The company's Q3 FY23 results reveal record-breaking figures, with revenue and operating income reaching new heights.
- Appier Group Inc. reports a surge in key financial indicators, exceeding projections for both revenue growth and profits.
- The company's Q3 FY23 revenue increased by 39% YoY to reach an all-time quarterly high of JPY 7.1 billion.
- Operating income expanded over 60 times YoY to JPY 314 million, with operating margin at a historical high of 4.4%.
- Revenue from US and EMEA markets accelerated to 117% growth YoY, representing 20% of total revenues from 13% a year ago.
- The company revised its full-year forecast from JPY 25.5 billion to JPY 26.2 billion, with YoY revenue growth rate further accelerated to 35% from 31%.
- Full-year operating income was raised to JPY 0.7 billion, up 32% from JPY 0.54 billion, with operating margin increased to 2.7% from 2.1%.
