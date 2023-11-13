    checkAd

    EV Digital Invest AG Surpasses Analyst Predictions Despite Tough Market Conditions

    Despite facing a tough market, EV Digital Invest AG has surpassed analyst predictions for its operating income and earnings in the first three quarters of 2023.

    • EV Digital Invest AG's operating income and earnings for the first nine months of 2023 exceeded analyst estimates despite challenging market conditions.
    • The company reported an operating income of EUR 3.1 million and operating EBIT of -1.3 million for Q1-Q3 2023.
    • The updated outlook for the full year 2023, based on the business figures from Q1 to Q3, also exceeds current analyst estimates.
    • The company is making strategic progress towards becoming a fully integrated provider of digital investments in various asset classes.
    • The management board of EV Digital Invest AG expects both operating income and operating EBIT for the fiscal year 2023 to exceed current analyst estimates.
    • Despite the challenging market environment, the company is focusing on product innovations and the establishment of new markets "Digital Invest Assets".





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  17   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    EV Digital Invest AG Surpasses Analyst Predictions Despite Tough Market Conditions Despite facing a tough market, EV Digital Invest AG has surpassed analyst predictions for its operating income and earnings in the first three quarters of 2023.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Bechtle verzeichnet starkes Wachstum im dritten Quartal 2023 - Umsatz und Ergebnis steigen deutlich
    212 Leser
    Cewe steigert Umsatz um 8,9% auf 453 Mio. Euro - Jahresziele bestätigt!
    192 Leser
    Adyen-Aktien steigen um 27% nach Veröffentlichung neuer Mittelfristziele - Analysten sehen ...
    188 Leser
    Shelly Group AD lädt Investoren und Analysten zum Earnings Webcast ein - Präsentation der ...
    188 Leser
    Deutscher Raumfahrtkonzern OHB SE erzielt historischen Höchstwert von 737 Mio. Euro - Prognose ...
    176 Leser
    Nynomic AG übertrifft Erwartungen: Finanzergebnisse Q3 2023 zeigen starkes Umsatz- und ...
    172 Leser
    Compugroup Medical: Solide Quartalszahlen und positive Reaktion an der Börse
    168 Leser
    RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG steigert Umsatz um 21,7 Mio. Euro und Konzerngewinn um 33,7% - Prognose für 2023 ...
    156 Leser
    Bertelsmann beruft Carsten Coesfeld in den Vorstand - Neue Impulse für internationales Wachstum ...
    144 Leser
    EU-Haushalt: Neue Finanzierungsquellen für Corona-Aufbauprogramm - Milliardenbeträge erwartet!
    144 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1232 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktien geben Kursgewinne ab - Bullenmarkt noch nicht in Sicht
    828 Leser
    BioNTech korrigiert Umsatzprognose deutlich nach unten - Fokus auf Krebstherapien
    816 Leser
    Telefónica Local Services bietet Aktionären von Telefónica Deutschland attraktives ...
    788 Leser
    Lufthansa erzielt Rekordgewinn von 1,5 Mrd. Euro im 3. Quartal - Aktie ein Schnäppchen!
    740 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    692 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    688 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    636 Leser
    QYOU Media: Explosives Wachstum erwartet - jetzt investieren!
    608 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4432 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2068 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1960 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1960 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1828 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1716 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4432 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3448 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3184 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3160 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2836 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2596 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2328 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2068 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt