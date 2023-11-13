EV Digital Invest AG Surpasses Analyst Predictions Despite Tough Market Conditions
Despite facing a tough market, EV Digital Invest AG has surpassed analyst predictions for its operating income and earnings in the first three quarters of 2023.
- EV Digital Invest AG's operating income and earnings for the first nine months of 2023 exceeded analyst estimates despite challenging market conditions.
- The company reported an operating income of EUR 3.1 million and operating EBIT of -1.3 million for Q1-Q3 2023.
- The updated outlook for the full year 2023, based on the business figures from Q1 to Q3, also exceeds current analyst estimates.
- The company is making strategic progress towards becoming a fully integrated provider of digital investments in various asset classes.
- The management board of EV Digital Invest AG expects both operating income and operating EBIT for the fiscal year 2023 to exceed current analyst estimates.
- Despite the challenging market environment, the company is focusing on product innovations and the establishment of new markets "Digital Invest Assets".
