    Formycon Reveals Impressive 2023 Nine-Month Financial Results

    Formycon AG has released its financial results for the first nine months of 2023, showcasing a remarkable surge in revenue and a positive turnaround in EBITDA, alongside steady progress in its biosimilar portfolio.

    • Formycon AG has published its nine-month results for 2023, reporting a group revenue of €60.2 million, a significant increase from €28.2 million in Q3 2022.
    • The company's EBITDA also rose to €5.2 million, a turnaround from the negative €10.9 million in Q3 2022.
    • The group net result for the period increased to €74.3 million, up from €61.1 million in Q3 2022, due to a one-off, non-cash adjustment in financial income.
    • More than 200,000 doses of FYB201 have been administered to patients worldwide, and the development of the biosimilar portfolio is progressing as planned.
    • The company expects to submit regulatory applications for two late-stage biosimilar candidates, FYB202 and FYB203, to the FDA and EMA by the end of 2023.
    • Formycon is also preparing for the start of the clinical development program for the biosimilar candidate FYB206, with the clinical phase scheduled to start in 2024.

    The next important date, Press release on the quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Formycon is on 13.11.2023.




    wO Newsflash
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
