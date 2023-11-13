Formycon Reveals Impressive 2023 Nine-Month Financial Results
Formycon AG has released its financial results for the first nine months of 2023, showcasing a remarkable surge in revenue and a positive turnaround in EBITDA, alongside steady progress in its biosimilar portfolio.
- Formycon AG has published its nine-month results for 2023, reporting a group revenue of €60.2 million, a significant increase from €28.2 million in Q3 2022.
- The company's EBITDA also rose to €5.2 million, a turnaround from the negative €10.9 million in Q3 2022.
- The group net result for the period increased to €74.3 million, up from €61.1 million in Q3 2022, due to a one-off, non-cash adjustment in financial income.
- More than 200,000 doses of FYB201 have been administered to patients worldwide, and the development of the biosimilar portfolio is progressing as planned.
- The company expects to submit regulatory applications for two late-stage biosimilar candidates, FYB202 and FYB203, to the FDA and EMA by the end of 2023.
- Formycon is also preparing for the start of the clinical development program for the biosimilar candidate FYB206, with the clinical phase scheduled to start in 2024.
