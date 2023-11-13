    checkAd

    Salzgitter AG Achieves Solid Nine-Month Results Amid Economic Challenges

    Despite facing economic headwinds, Salzgitter AG has reported a robust nine-month EBITDA of €576 million, alongside a significant reduction in net financial debt.

    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
    • Salzgitter AG reports a nine-month EBITDA of €576 million despite economic challenges
    • The company's net financial debt decreased by over €150 million compared to the end of 2022
    • Salzgitter's external sales dropped to €8.4 billion due to a downturn in shipment volumes and lower average selling prices of many rolled steel products
    • The company affirms its guidance for the financial year 2023
    • Salzgitter AG continues to implement its SALCOS decarbonization program, aiming to produce green steel from 2026
    • The company anticipates sales of around €11 billion, EBITDA of between €650 million and €700 million, and a pre-tax profit of between €200 million and €250 million for the financial year 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 13.11.2023.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.804,27PKT (-0,70 %).




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  33   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Salzgitter AG Achieves Solid Nine-Month Results Amid Economic Challenges Despite facing economic headwinds, Salzgitter AG has reported a robust nine-month EBITDA of €576 million, alongside a significant reduction in net financial debt.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    EV Digital Invest AG übertrifft Analystenprognosen trotz schwierigem Marktumfeld
    104 Leser
    EV Digital Invest AG Surpasses Analyst Predictions Despite Tough Market Conditions
    104 Leser
    Hypoport trotzt trübem Markt: Umsatz steigt dank starker Kostendisziplin
    92 Leser
    TE Connectivity erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von 89,1% der Schaffner Holding Aktien
    76 Leser
    Formycon enthüllt beeindruckendes Neunmonatsergebnis 2023!
    72 Leser
    Q3 2023: q.beyond mit beeindruckendem Umsatz- und Cashflow-Wachstum
    72 Leser
    Salzgitter AG trotzt Wirtschaftskrise: Starkes Ergebnis nach neun Monaten
    60 Leser
    Paragon bestätigt beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate
    60 Leser
    Phoenix Mecano startet Aktienrückkauf über zweite Handelslinie - Was Anleger wissen müssen
    60 Leser
    Hypoport Revenue Rises, Upholds Cost Discipline Amid Slow Market
    60 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1232 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktien geben Kursgewinne ab - Bullenmarkt noch nicht in Sicht
    828 Leser
    BioNTech korrigiert Umsatzprognose deutlich nach unten - Fokus auf Krebstherapien
    816 Leser
    Telefónica Local Services bietet Aktionären von Telefónica Deutschland attraktives ...
    792 Leser
    Lufthansa erzielt Rekordgewinn von 1,5 Mrd. Euro im 3. Quartal - Aktie ein Schnäppchen!
    740 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    708 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    688 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    636 Leser
    QYOU Media: Explosives Wachstum erwartet - jetzt investieren!
    620 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4432 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2068 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1960 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1960 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1828 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1716 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4432 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3448 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3184 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3160 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2836 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2596 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2328 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2068 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2008 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt