Salzgitter AG Achieves Solid Nine-Month Results Amid Economic Challenges
Despite facing economic headwinds, Salzgitter AG has reported a robust nine-month EBITDA of €576 million, alongside a significant reduction in net financial debt.
- Salzgitter AG reports a nine-month EBITDA of €576 million despite economic challenges
- The company's net financial debt decreased by over €150 million compared to the end of 2022
- Salzgitter's external sales dropped to €8.4 billion due to a downturn in shipment volumes and lower average selling prices of many rolled steel products
- The company affirms its guidance for the financial year 2023
- Salzgitter AG continues to implement its SALCOS decarbonization program, aiming to produce green steel from 2026
- The company anticipates sales of around €11 billion, EBITDA of between €650 million and €700 million, and a pre-tax profit of between €200 million and €250 million for the financial year 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 13.11.2023.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.804,27PKT (-0,70 %).
