Q.Beyond Boosts Revenue and Free Cash Flow in Q3 2023
In Q3 2023, q.beyond AG demonstrated strong financial performance with a 5% increase in revenues, improved free cash flow, and a promising EBITDA outlook. The company's 2025 Strategy targets a healthy EBITDA margin and positive net income.
- q.beyond AG increased revenues by 5% to €45.4 million in Q3 2023
- Free cash flow improved by €2.8 million to €1.1 million in Q3 2023
- EBITDA for Q3 2023 was €0.1 million, compared to €1.7 million in the previous year
- q.beyond's 2025 Strategy aims to achieve an EBITDA margin of 7% to 8% and positive consolidated net income by 2025
- The company has a net liquidity of €37.3 million and no debt
- q.beyond confirmed its full-year forecast for 2023, including revenues of €185 million to €191 million, EBITDA of €5 million to €7 million, and free cash flow of up to €-4 million.
The next important date, Publication of the Q3/2023 Quarterly Report, at q.beyond is on 13.11.2023.
