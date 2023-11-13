Q.Beyond Boosts Revenue and Free Cash Flow in Q3 2023

The next important date, Publication of the Q3/2023 Quarterly Report, at q.beyond is on 13.11.2023.

In Q3 2023, q.beyond AG demonstrated strong financial performance with a 5% increase in revenues, improved free cash flow, and a promising EBITDA outlook. The company's 2025 Strategy targets a healthy EBITDA margin and positive net income.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer